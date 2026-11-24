

Guggenheim said the Zscaler acquisition factored into its upgrade but was not the primary driver.

CrowdStrike estimates the Zscaler deal will expand its total addressable market by more than $185 billion in calendar 2029. CrowdStrike's net new ARR hit a record $419.2 million in the fiscal third quarter, up 58% year-over-year.

Guggenheim on Tuesday upgraded CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock, expecting“hyper growth and profit” from the cybersecurity company and citing its relationships with major hyperscalers, including Microsoft.

The firm upgraded CRWD stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and set a $280 price target, according to a note reported by TheFly. The target represents 34% upside potential from Monday's closing price.

Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci noted that Microsoft was once viewed by some investors as a significant competitive threat to CrowdStrike, but the two companies now work closely together. The firm believes CrowdStrike can justify its high valuation multiple.

Guggenheim Sees Growth Potential

The upgrade comes a day after CrowdStrike announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zscaler (ZS) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $43.9 billion.

The deal would combine CrowdStrike's endpoint security capabilities with Zscaler's network security and Zero Trust offerings, expanding the Falcon platform into a broader segment of the cybersecurity market.

Guggenheim factored CrowdStrike's announced acquisition of Zscaler into its latest upgrade but said the deal was not the primary driver of its decision, according to an Investing report. CrowdStrike management expects the combined company to deliver accretive organic growth.

Zscaler Deal Adds $185B Market Opportunity

CrowdStrike estimates the acquisition will expand its total addressable market by more than $185 billion in calendar 2029 and provide an opportunity to cross-sell its platform to approximately 8,000 Zscaler customers.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC that customers had demanded a more comprehensive security solution combining endpoint protection with network visibility and control.

Kurtz described the planned acquisition as a“winning combination” amid growing threats from AI-powered cyberattacks.

CrowdStrike also expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to free cash flow per share upon closing, before synergies. It projects accretion to revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin after synergies within the first fiscal year following closing.

What CrowdStrike's Latest Earnings Show

The company reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.58 billion, up 28% year over year, while annual recurring revenue rose 27% to $6.26 billion. Net new ARR reached a record $419.2 million, increasing 58% from a year earlier.

CrowdStrike also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to between $6.078 billion and $6.084 billion.

What Retail Thinks About CRWD Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD stock jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish', amid 'extremely high' user message volume on the platform.

CRWD stock retail sentiment on November 24, as of 06:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said CrowdStrike's latest quarterly performance“deserved a better reaction,” noting that investors were too focused on the Zscaler acquisition to recognize the company's underlying business momentum (CRWD) has surged over 84% year-to-date. In comparison, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) has gained over 34%, while the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) has risen more than 59% over the same periodSee Also: US Futures Mixed After Monday's Nvidia-Led Chip Rally - ZM, HPE, AMD, BABA In Focus

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