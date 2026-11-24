Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced one of the most explosive innings ever witnessed in List A cricket, smashing the fastest century in the format's history during India A's Rising Stars Asia Cup match against the UAE in Doha on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old left-hander reached three figures in just 28 deliveries while leading India's pursuit of a 250-run target. In doing so, he eclipsed the previous world record held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who needed 29 balls to complete a century for South Australia in a domestic one-day match in 2023.

Sooryavanshi's innings transformed the chase almost immediately. Fresh from a disappointing outing against Pakistan Shaheens earlier in the tournament, the teenager responded in emphatic fashion, taking apart the UAE attack from the outset and refusing to allow the bowlers any control.

The youngster displayed remarkable power and confidence, clearing the boundary repeatedly against both pace and spin. Playing at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, he launched a relentless six-hitting barrage that kept the opposition under pressure throughout his stay at the crease.

His assault did not slow after reaching the landmark. By the time he crossed the 150-run mark, Sooryavanshi had required only 40 deliveries. At that stage, his innings already included 20 sixes and six boundaries, underlining the extent of his dominance over the bowling attack.

The century further strengthened his growing reputation as one of the most exciting young batters in the game.

## Another Record Added to a Growing Collection

The latest achievement is not the first time Sooryavanshi has produced a record-breaking performance in List A cricket. During the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, representing Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh, he blasted a century from only 36 balls before finishing with a stunning 190 runs off 84 deliveries.

His effort in Doha, however, lifted him to the top of the global record list for the fastest centuries in 50-over cricket.

The previous benchmark belonged to Fraser-McGurk, whose 29-ball ton for South Australia against Tasmania had stood as the world record since October 2023. South Africa great AB de Villiers ranks next on the list after his famous 31-ball century against the West Indies in 2015, while Bihar batter Sakibul Gani's 32-ball hundred sits just behind.

Fastest Centuries in List A Cricket:

. 28 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India A vs UAE (2026)

. 29 balls - Jake Fraser-McGurk, South Australia vs Tasmania (2023)

. 31 balls - AB de Villiers, South Africa vs West Indies (2015)

. 32 balls - Sakibul Gani, Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh (2025)

The performance continued a pattern that has followed Sooryavanshi through the early stages of his career. During his debut Indian Premier League season with Rajasthan Royals, he scored a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, setting the record for the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian batter. The innings also made him the youngest player to score a century in the tournament.

Against the UAE, Sooryavanshi once again showcased the fearless approach that has become his trademark. He attacked from the opening over, consistently targeting the boundary and turning a competitive chase into a one-sided contest.

With another extraordinary innings added to his résumé, the teenager further cemented his reputation as one of cricket's most exciting emerging talents and a player capable of rewriting records whenever he steps onto the field.