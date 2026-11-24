On November 23, 2026, Iranian singer, Parastoo Ahmadi, along with four other members of her production team, suffered corporal punishment in a prosecutor's office in Qom. This judicial action was a result of a judicial conviction that was an extension of a conviction by the court regarding her performance in a YouTube concert where she did not wear the headscarf which is mandatory in Iran.

The court ordered that the punishment be carried out after the judicial authorities affirmed the conviction against this musical group. At the time of execution, Ahmadi was 29 years old and received 74 lashes while being executed.

Background for the YouTube Concert Performance

This legal action has its origins in a musical performance taking place in the year of December 2024 that was pre-recorded. The recording took place in the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai, situated not far from the city of Qom. During the recording, Ahmadi dressed in a sleeveless dress and performed along with male musicians without wearing a hijab.

The performance was recorded without the presence of a live audience. When it was released on digital platforms, the concert video became viral. This resulted in millions of views around the world after releasing.

Charges and Sentences Drawn by the Courts

After the video of the concert was published online, Ahmadi was tried and convicted in the court of Qom along with her team. The court convicted them on the charges of disturbance of public decency and broadcasting immoral content online.

Lawyer Mostafa Nili confirmed that sentence execution took place after an appeal was filed about the case. Under the orders of the court, Ahmadi received a punishment of 74 lashes along with her team.

Apart from the corporal punishment, the court also imposed other serious penalties on the participants in this incident. The particulars concerning the court ruling forbade all parties involved in this situation to take part in any creative work for two years.-year foreign travel prohibition.

Production Crew Members Sentenced Alongside Singer

Four male musicians and production staff members received identical flogging sentences alongside Ahmadi, with each individual sentenced to 74 lashes each. The production crew members were identified as musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, and Amir-Ali Pirnia, together with concert organizer Mohsen Lashkari.

All four crew members were subjected to the exact same legal terms as the vocalist, enduring their respective 74 lashes at the prosecutor's office in Qom while also serving the two-year bans on artistic activities and international travel.

Global Criticism from International Rights Groups

The carrying out of the sentences drew immediate condemnation from international advocacy organisations. Groups including Amnesty International and Iran Human Rights condemned the flogging as a cruel and degrading punishment that severely restricts artistic freedom.

The date of November 23 marked the formal execution of the court order, underscoring the ongoing judicial enforcement of mandatory dress codes in Iran against artists and cultural figures.