German Business Mood Brightens for Seventh Month, ifo Says
(MENAFN) German business confidence strengthened for a seventh consecutive month in November, with the ifo Business Climate Index climbing to 90.6 points, the ifo Institute announced on Tuesday.
The gauge advanced from 90.1 points in October and 89.9 points in September, extending a run of monthly increases that began in April.
Companies surveyed reported greater satisfaction with their current business situation, and they also raised their expectations for the months ahead, the institute said.
The ifo Institute struck a measured tone on the broader outlook. "The recovery of the German economy is proceeding, but it lacks breadth," the institute noted.
The monthly survey canvasses companies across manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail and the service sector.
The gauge advanced from 90.1 points in October and 89.9 points in September, extending a run of monthly increases that began in April.
Companies surveyed reported greater satisfaction with their current business situation, and they also raised their expectations for the months ahead, the institute said.
The ifo Institute struck a measured tone on the broader outlook. "The recovery of the German economy is proceeding, but it lacks breadth," the institute noted.
The monthly survey canvasses companies across manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail and the service sector.
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