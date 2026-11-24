MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, Nov 24 (IANS) Gurugram will host the Women's T20 Cricket Series for the Visually Impaired between world champion India and Nepal, a five-match bilateral series scheduled from December 2 to 8, at The Ball Park Cricket Ground.

The series, organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and CSR partner IIFL Home Finance Limited, was announced at a press conference in Gurugram on Tuesday.

The event also brought together Deepika T. C, captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the Blind; Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI; the leadership team from IIFL Home Finance Limited; and the entire Indian women's team.

A key highlight of the press conference was the official launch of the Indian women's team jersey.

Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), said,“We are proud of our world champion women's team and the example they have set for women with visual impairment across the country. This bilateral series against Nepal will give our players valuable international match experience and help strengthen women's blind cricket in India.”

Adding to it, Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, IIFL Home Finance Limited, said,“India's world champion women's blind cricket team is a true example of what talent, determination and the right opportunities can

achieve. We extend our best wishes to both teams for their upcoming match and hope it will be a celebration of sportsmanship, courage and determination. Such initiatives reflect our broader commitment to inclusion and empowerment by creating opportunities through sports, advancing women's participation and leadership, and supporting access to housing, livelihoods and community-led development."

The bilateral series will see India and Nepal face off once again following their memorable encounter in the inaugural Women's T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, where India defeated Nepal to lift the historic title.

The upcoming five-match series offers another international platform for the players to showcase their talent, build match experience, and inspire more women with visual impairment to pursue cricket.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind began its preparatory coaching camp in Gurugram on November 16, 2026. The camp focuses on cricketing skills, fitness and conditioning, tactical preparation, team combinations, and match readiness ahead of the five-match series.

India squad:

Simu Das B1 Delhi; Shivani Bhoi B1 Rajasthan; Anu Kumari B1 Bihar, Kalpanaben Chaurya B1 Gujarat; Ranjita Haveri B1 Karnataka; Priya B1 MP; Anekha Devi B2 Delhi; Basanti Hansda B2 Odisha; Sunita Dhondappanavar B2 Karnataka; Simranjeet Kour B2 Rajasthan; Sunita Sarathe B2 MP; Deepika T.C (Captain) B3 Karnataka; Phula Saren B3 Odisha; Ganga Kadam (Vice-captain) B3 Maharashtra; Sushma Patel B3 MP; Durga Y. B3 MP; Jayalakshmi B. B3 Karnataka