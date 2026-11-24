German Business Confidence Climbs To 90.6 Points in November
(MENAFN) Business confidence in Germany strengthened in November, with the ifo Business Climate Index reaching 90.6 points, according to the ifo Institute on Tuesday.
The latest figure compares with 90.1 points recorded in October and 89.9 points in September, extending the index's upward trend to seven consecutive months since April.
The survey indicated that German companies expressed greater satisfaction with their current business conditions during November.
Firms also became more optimistic about their future prospects, raising their expectations compared with the previous month.
"The recovery of the German economy is proceeding, but it lacks breadth," the institute noted.
The monthly indicator measures business sentiment across five major sectors: manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services.
The latest figure compares with 90.1 points recorded in October and 89.9 points in September, extending the index's upward trend to seven consecutive months since April.
The survey indicated that German companies expressed greater satisfaction with their current business conditions during November.
Firms also became more optimistic about their future prospects, raising their expectations compared with the previous month.
"The recovery of the German economy is proceeding, but it lacks breadth," the institute noted.
The monthly indicator measures business sentiment across five major sectors: manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services.
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