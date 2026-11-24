ECB Warns Against Retreat From Open Economies
(MENAFN) Europe must deepen its economic openness and integration, not unwind them, if it is to withstand the next wave of global shocks, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Boris Vujcic said Tuesday.
Addressing the Conference on European Economic Integration (CEEI) 2026 in Vienna, Vujcic pointed to the payoff: central and eastern European (CEE) economies have more than doubled incomes since the mid-1990s, powered by European Union accession, Single Market integration and foreign direct investment.
That same openness, he cautioned, has left the region exposed to a run of shocks in recent years, among them the pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine, an energy crisis, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions and Middle East conflict.
"The task today is therefore not to retreat from openness, but to make openness more resilient," Vujcic said.
He described resilience not as dodging shocks or pursuing self-sufficiency, but as holding the buffers, institutions and flexibility needed to absorb disruption, recover and adapt. Vujcic set out four dimensions, drawing on CEE experience: monetary, fiscal, financial and structural.
Monetary. The inflation surge that began in 2021 struck CEE households especially hard, Vujcic said, because food and energy make up a bigger share of their spending. Credible central banks and anchored inflation expectations, he stressed, stop external supply shocks from hardening into lasting inflation. Adopting the euro also eliminates exchange rate risk, he added, citing Croatia.
Fiscal. Public debt remains comparatively low in many CEE countries, but budget deficits have widened as social, investment, wage, interest and defense spending climb, he said. He warned that euro area membership cannot replace sound public finances and urged governments to build fiscal buffers in good times.
Financial. European and CEE banks remain well capitalized and profitable, with non-performing loans near historic lows, Vujcic said. Still, geopolitical tensions, energy costs, rapid credit growth and rising house prices call for vigilance. He pressed for simpler regulation without weaker safeguards, and for deeper European financial integration, including completing the banking union and advancing the savings and investments union.
Structural. Vujcic highlighted the shift away from Russian fossil fuels and cautioned against decoupling from global supply chains, even as trade tensions mount and competition from China intensifies in autos, machinery and electrical equipment.
"Fewer connections can simply mean more concentrated links, leaving us with less diversification and fewer opportunities for innovation and productivity growth, and, ultimately, a lower standard of living," he said.
Demographics also weigh on the outlook. Vujcic noted that aging populations and labor shortages hold back European growth, though several CEE economies have flipped from net emigration to net immigration, aided by rising wages and arrivals of Ukrainian refugees.
Citing a Deloitte analysis for the UN refugee agency, his speech said Ukrainian refugees generated economic activity equal to 2.4% of Poland's
Addressing the Conference on European Economic Integration (CEEI) 2026 in Vienna, Vujcic pointed to the payoff: central and eastern European (CEE) economies have more than doubled incomes since the mid-1990s, powered by European Union accession, Single Market integration and foreign direct investment.
That same openness, he cautioned, has left the region exposed to a run of shocks in recent years, among them the pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine, an energy crisis, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions and Middle East conflict.
"The task today is therefore not to retreat from openness, but to make openness more resilient," Vujcic said.
He described resilience not as dodging shocks or pursuing self-sufficiency, but as holding the buffers, institutions and flexibility needed to absorb disruption, recover and adapt. Vujcic set out four dimensions, drawing on CEE experience: monetary, fiscal, financial and structural.
Monetary. The inflation surge that began in 2021 struck CEE households especially hard, Vujcic said, because food and energy make up a bigger share of their spending. Credible central banks and anchored inflation expectations, he stressed, stop external supply shocks from hardening into lasting inflation. Adopting the euro also eliminates exchange rate risk, he added, citing Croatia.
Fiscal. Public debt remains comparatively low in many CEE countries, but budget deficits have widened as social, investment, wage, interest and defense spending climb, he said. He warned that euro area membership cannot replace sound public finances and urged governments to build fiscal buffers in good times.
Financial. European and CEE banks remain well capitalized and profitable, with non-performing loans near historic lows, Vujcic said. Still, geopolitical tensions, energy costs, rapid credit growth and rising house prices call for vigilance. He pressed for simpler regulation without weaker safeguards, and for deeper European financial integration, including completing the banking union and advancing the savings and investments union.
Structural. Vujcic highlighted the shift away from Russian fossil fuels and cautioned against decoupling from global supply chains, even as trade tensions mount and competition from China intensifies in autos, machinery and electrical equipment.
"Fewer connections can simply mean more concentrated links, leaving us with less diversification and fewer opportunities for innovation and productivity growth, and, ultimately, a lower standard of living," he said.
Demographics also weigh on the outlook. Vujcic noted that aging populations and labor shortages hold back European growth, though several CEE economies have flipped from net emigration to net immigration, aided by rising wages and arrivals of Ukrainian refugees.
Citing a Deloitte analysis for the UN refugee agency, his speech said Ukrainian refugees generated economic activity equal to 2.4% of Poland's
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