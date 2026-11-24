Nazi Salute Image Sparks Probe at French Police School
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced Monday that an internal investigation at the National Police Academy in Cannes-Ecluse has identified two officer cadets as the main figures in a scandal over racist messages shared among trainees.
In a post on X, Nunez denounced the conduct. “I strongly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the unacceptable remarks and conduct, which have no place, even less so in an institution responsible for training future officers of the national police,” Nunez said on US social media company X.
The minister said academy management opened an administrative inquiry the moment the incidents came to its attention. Investigators interviewed around 30 students and concluded that two cadets were primarily implicated.
Both now face consequences. “The first has been suspended and his situation will be examined by the academic board. The second is subject to disciplinary proceedings,” Nunez added.
The affair has also reached the justice system. Nunez said the matter was referred to judicial authorities under Article 40 of France’s Code of Criminal Procedure, a judicial investigation is underway, and the National Police Inspectorate (IGPN) has been notified.
The case came to light through the newspaper Le Parisien, which reported that racist messages, caricatures and photographs, including an image depicting a Nazi salute, had circulated in private conversations among cadets at the academy.
The Fontainebleau prosecutor’s office had reportedly opened a preliminary investigation after reports of racist messages exchanged among students at the school.
In a post on X, Nunez denounced the conduct. “I strongly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the unacceptable remarks and conduct, which have no place, even less so in an institution responsible for training future officers of the national police,” Nunez said on US social media company X.
The minister said academy management opened an administrative inquiry the moment the incidents came to its attention. Investigators interviewed around 30 students and concluded that two cadets were primarily implicated.
Both now face consequences. “The first has been suspended and his situation will be examined by the academic board. The second is subject to disciplinary proceedings,” Nunez added.
The affair has also reached the justice system. Nunez said the matter was referred to judicial authorities under Article 40 of France’s Code of Criminal Procedure, a judicial investigation is underway, and the National Police Inspectorate (IGPN) has been notified.
The case came to light through the newspaper Le Parisien, which reported that racist messages, caricatures and photographs, including an image depicting a Nazi salute, had circulated in private conversations among cadets at the academy.
The Fontainebleau prosecutor’s office had reportedly opened a preliminary investigation after reports of racist messages exchanged among students at the school.
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