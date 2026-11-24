MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The death toll from a bus crash in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, November 24, has risen to 13, after two more people succumbed to their critical injuries in the hospital, Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed in an update.

Another 14 people sustained injuries of varying severity. The identities of the deceased have not been revealed yet.

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The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road in the emirate's southern region, initially claimed 11 lives.

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Police said the collision occurred when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.

Emergency response teams from Al Munaie Comprehensive Police Station and Ras Al Khaimah Police's Search and Rescue Department rushed to the scene, alongside Hatta Police patrols, Dubai Ambulance and Civil Defence teams from Dubai and Kadra.

The deceased and injured were transferred to several hospitals, while the case was referred to the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident and take necessary legal action.

Ras Al Khaimah Police extended their condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Authorities urged motorists to remain alert and focused while driving and anticipate unexpected road hazards to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

Police also called on members of the public to refrain from spreading or circulating rumours and obtain information from official sources.

Earlier, the ministry of interior had said that relevant emergency teams were dispatched to the accident site immediately after receiving a report of the crash. The authorities also made efforts to secure the scene and manage traffic around the crash site.

Expressing its condolences and sincere sympathies to the families and relatives of those killed, the ministry prayed for God's mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and strength and patience for their loved ones.

12 days since Fujairah crash

News of the Ras Al Khaimah crash comes at a time when the nation is still reeling from the shock of a multiple-vehicle-collision in Fujairah that led to the deaths of 14 people and injured 30.

UAE authorities revealed that two consecutive accidents had occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E84) on November 12. The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning.

The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

The UAE Ministry of Interior had earlier said on November 12 that the Fujairah accident occurred after a truck driver lost control, crashing into another vehicle that overturned. The overturned vehicle hit multiple others that had stopped due to slow moving traffic. The truck also caught fire with the blaze spreading to other vehicles.

The truck's driver was put on pretrial detention, with the necessary security measures in place while he was in the hospital.

The deceased included four Indians and 10 Emiratis, while the injured included Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian, and Egyptian nationals. One of the Indians killed was a 13-year-old boy from Gujarat who was visiting the UAE with his family.

A separate crash occurred around midnight on November 10 on the Fujairah–Khor Fakkan Road after a car carrying four people struck a parked truck. Two occupants - a 28-year-old Emirati man and a 16-year-old Arab boy - were killed.

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