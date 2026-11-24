MENAFN - African Press Organization) GABORONE, Botswana, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

Leading financial services platform Mukuru ( ) has partnered with PayPal, a global leader in digital payments, enabling eligible customers in Botswana to transfer funds from their PayPal accounts directly into their Mukuru Wallets.

This integration provides customers who receive international payments through PayPal with a faster and more convenient way to access and use their money in Botswana. By linking their accounts, customers can view their PayPal balance, withdraw payments into their Mukuru Wallet, and track their transactions through the Mukuru platform.

This solution is designed for freelancers, entrepreneurs and others participating in the digital economy, providing a simple and secure way to manage their money locally.

Thembani Moyo, Country Manager of Mukuru Botswana, said the partnership meets a growing demand for more accessible digital financial services.

“Many of our customers earn income from international clients or receive proceeds from abroad, and we want to simplify how they access and use that money. By enabling withdrawals from PayPal directly into a Mukuru Wallet, we're giving local customers a more efficient way to retrieve their payments through a service they already know and trust,” said Moyo.

Moyo added,“Customers can go a step further by linking their Mukuru Wallet to a Mukuru Card, giving them the flexibility to pay for goods and services wherever the card is accepted. From receiving international payments via PayPal to spending those receipts on everyday needs, we're making digital money more accessible and useful in customers' daily lives. This partnership is another important step in expanding the digital financial services available to our customers.”

Botswana has made strong progress on financial inclusion. The 2024 FinScope Consumer Survey found that 94% of adults use formal or informal financial products, up from 84% in 2020. Mobile money has been a major driver. Even so, about four in ten adults still do not have a bank account.

“Being able to receive payments internationally is only part of the equation. Users also need an efficient way to access those funds locally. Through our work with partners like Mukuru, eligible customers in Botswana can withdraw payments from their PayPal accounts directly to their Mukuru wallet, giving them greater flexibility in how they manage their finances,” said Amir Valliani, Vice President, Global Markets, PayPal.

Mukuru will support the launch with customer education to help eligible users link their PayPal and Mukuru Wallet accounts and make the most of the service.