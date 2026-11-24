MENAFN - GetNews) "Peak Hair Restoration Clinic introduces a written graft-count and pricing disclosure standard for its New York patients, formalizing the range-based estimates and itemized quotes surgeons already walk patients through before any transplant plan is finalized."Peak Hair Restoration Clinic now issues written graft-count ranges and itemized pricing before deposit for New York hair transplant and Sapphire FUE patients.

NEW YORK - Nov. 24, 2026 - Peak Hair Restoration Clinic, a hairline restoration clinic offering Sapphire FUE transplants, PRP packages, and stem cell therapy, today published a written graft-count and pricing disclosure standard for New York patients. The standard commits every consulting surgeon to provide a donor-based graft range and an itemized cost breakdown in writing before a deposit is collected, replacing the verbal estimates common across the category.

Pricing opacity is one of the most common complaints among hair transplant patients researching clinics in New York: a consultation quote and a final invoice often diverge once a surgeon opens the donor area and finds less density than hoped, or more thinning than expected in the recipient zone. Peak Hair Restoration Clinic's disclosure standard is built to close that gap before it opens, and it ties directly into the cost drivers behind hair transplant pricing in New York, where graft count, technique, and add-on treatments like PRP move the final number more than any single clinic's base rate.

"Patients shouldn't leave a consultation with a number that changes once they're in the chair," a Peak Hair Restoration Clinic spokesperson said. "A graft count is an estimate based on donor density and the area being treated, not a fixed promise, and we'd rather say that plainly than round up to close a deposit."

The disclosure standard, in practice

Every new-patient consultation at Peak Hair Restoration Clinic now produces three documents before any scheduling conversation begins: a donor density assessment, a graft-count range tied to the specific area under review (hairline, crown, or diffuse thinning), and an itemized quote covering extraction, graft placement, any PRP add-on the patient elects, and post-session follow-up. All three are delivered in writing, not quoted verbally and left to memory.

The graft-count range is presented as a range, not a single figure, because donor supply varies by scalp laxity, hair caliber, and how much of the donor area has already been used in a prior session. A patient with a widow's peak correction needs a different graft allocation than one addressing advanced crown thinning, and the clinic's intake process is built to separate those cases rather than quote a flat per-session number.

Candidacy is assessed, not assumed

Graft-count estimates are only issued after a scalp exam that reviews donor density, hair miniaturization, and the pattern of loss against standard classification stages. Peak Hair Restoration Clinic does not issue a graft estimate from photos alone when donor supply is borderline, and patients with insufficient donor density for the result they're seeking are told that directly, with PRP or stem cell therapy discussed as an alternative or complement rather than a transplant sold past what the donor area can support.

"The honest answer sometimes is that a transplant isn't the right first step," the Peak Hair Restoration Clinic team said. "We'd rather tell a patient their donor supply is limited now than promise a graft count we can't deliver on the day."

What the standard changes for New York patients

For patients comparing Sapphire FUE options across New York clinics, the practical effect is a quote that holds up from consultation to invoice. The clinic's New York patient guide walks through what a donor assessment covers, how graft ranges are calculated, and what questions to bring to a first consultation so the written estimate can be checked against it line by line.

The standard applies to Sapphire FUE consultations as well as PRP and stem cell therapy intake, since pricing for combination treatment plans is where estimate drift has historically been largest - a transplant quote that doesn't account for a later PRP add-on, for instance, understates the final invoice by design or by omission.

About Peak Hair Restoration Clinic

Peak Hair Restoration Clinic provides surgical and non-surgical hair loss treatments, including Sapphire FUE transplants, PRP packages, and stem cell therapy, to patients seeking natural hairline restoration. The clinic operates in Istanbul and New York, with a Miami location in development. Consultations are surgeon-led and built around a written donor assessment, a graft-count range, and an itemized quote delivered before any deposit - the standard formalized in this release. Treatment planning emphasizes natural-looking hairline design over maximum graft volume, and candidacy decisions account for donor capacity limits rather than patient preference alone. More information is available at peakhairtransplant.