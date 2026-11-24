MENAFN - GetNews) Free monthly snapshots and full paid reports track estimated sales, brand share and growth across skincare, headphones, coffee, oral care and pet food on Amazon

UNITED STATES - Nov. 24, 2026 - Ecominsights, the Amazon market data company, today launched monthly Amazon industry reports on ecominsights. The reports give brand, category and agency teams a month-by-month view of who is winning in their category on Amazon, based on estimated sales across thousands of products in each category.

The first five reports cover skincare, headphones, coffee, oral care and pet food. Each industry has a free public snapshot that is updated every month, plus a full report with deeper brand and segment analysis. Readers can request a free sample of the full report on each industry page.

What the first reports show

Growth figures compare the same products in both months (like-for-like), so new listings don't inflate the trend.



Skincare: an estimated $539.4M in October revenue across 10,530 products, up 17.9% like-for-like. Moisturizers are the largest segment at 34% of revenue; masks grew fastest (+22%). K-beauty brands hold 27% of the category, and medicube leads all brands with 7.8%.

Coffee: an estimated $276.9M, up 12.4%. Pods and capsules make up 44% of revenue, while coffee and espresso machines grew 21%. Nespresso leads at 13.1%, ahead of Starbucks at 9.3%.

Headphones: an estimated $242.8M, up 8.3%. Earbuds are the largest segment at 35%, and open-ear models grew 33%, the fastest of any segment in the five reports. JBL leads at 11.2%, followed by Beats at 8.5%.

Oral care: an estimated $222.7M, up 15.2%. Toothpaste is the largest segment at 34%, and water flossers and floss grew 25%. Waterpik leads the category at 10.1%, and independent and direct-to-consumer brands together hold 53%. Pet food (September): an estimated $422.4M, up 6.9%. Dry food accounts for 35% of revenue. Purina Pro Plan leads at 8.7%, ahead of Hill's Science Diet at 7.7%.

"Brand teams usually find out they've lost share on Amazon months after it happens," said a spokesperson for Ecominsights. "These reports put the whole category on one page every month: which brands are gaining, which segments are growing, and which new brands are breaking through."

What's in each report



Free monthly snapshot (see the October skincare snapshot ): category revenue, like-for-like growth, segment shares, brand group shares over time and the top 10 brands.

Full report (PDF): brand share for the top 25 brands, the biggest gainers and losers, new brands passing $100K in monthly sales, price bands, top products and the leading sellers. Pro and Agency plans: a deep dive on the subscriber's own brand, the monthly data as a CSV, and custom segments for agencies managing several brands.

Founding member pricing starts at $99 per month for the monthly report and $299 per month for Pro. Agency pricing is custom.

Coming next

Reports for vitamins and supplements, appliance parts and footwear are in preparation. Visitors can join the waitlist for any of them on the Ecominsights reports page.

About Ecominsights

Ecominsights tracks more than 5 million Amazon products with month-by-month estimates of sales, revenue and brand share. Its Amazon research app gives sellers, brands and agencies product, keyword and brand research, and ecominsights publishes free brand profiles, buying guides and industry reports built on the same data. All sales and revenue figures are estimates.

Media contact Ecominsights...