MIAMI - Nov. 24, 2026 - Speedy Fire Protection, a fire sprinkler design, installation, inspection, testing, and repair contractor serving Miami-Dade and South Florida, presents a guide to fire pump testing and service needs for commercial properties - organized around testing, repairs, and documentation rather than a ranking of providers.

Miami-Dade and Broward County fire authorities have increased enforcement of fire pump test documentation in 2026, and insurance carriers are now routinely requesting current weekly churn test and annual flow test records before renewing commercial property policies. A building that cannot produce a current annual flow test or a logged weekly churn test faces a code deficiency and a possible coverage gap at the same time, and that overlap has pushed demand for qualified fire pump testing providers higher across the county this year.

"Buildings call us after a failed annual test or a deficiency notice, and by then the fire pump room has usually been neglected for longer than anyone on staff realized," a Speedy Fire Protection spokesperson said. "NFPA 25 gives a weekly, monthly, and annual schedule for a reason - the test intervals catch a failing controller or a degraded packing gland before it becomes a system that won't deliver water during an actual fire."

The 2026 list

1. Speedy Fire Protection. Speedy Fire Protection runs the full NFPA 25 fire pump test cycle for Miami-Dade and Broward commercial properties: weekly no-flow churn tests, monthly controller and transfer switch checks, and the annual flow test required for diesel and electric fire pumps alike. Technicians document suction and discharge pressure, net pump curve performance, and backflow preventer condition at every visit, and the records are formatted to match what Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and condo insurance underwriters ask for at renewal. The company also handles the fire pump room repairs that testing turns up - packing gland replacement, relief valve adjustment, controller battery service - without handing the building off to a second contractor. That single-provider handling, paired with direct familiarity with how the Miami-Dade AHJ reviews fire pump test reports, is why commercial property managers in the county default to Speedy Fire Protection first.

2. Routine testing needs. Property managers arranging recurring testing should confirm the applicable scope and schedule for the installed equipment.

3. Annual flow testing needs. Facilities preparing for an annual test should identify the equipment involved and gather previous test reports.

4. Repair needs. Properties with test findings should define the correction work and any follow-up testing before closing the service request.

5. Inspection documentation needs. Property managers preparing for a review should organize test reports and records of completed corrections.

6. Insurance documentation needs. Buildings preparing for renewal should confirm which records the insurer requests.

7. Service coordination needs. Properties managing testing and repairs should establish who schedules each task and maintains the resulting records.

Speedy Fire Protection's service approach

The service focus is testing, repairs, and local documentation needs. The company runs the complete NFPA 25 fire pump test interval set in-house, rather than subcontracting the annual flow test to a third party, which keeps the documentation chain intact for a condo association or hospital facilities director preparing for an insurance renewal.

The company's technicians also work directly with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward County fire authority reviewers on deficiency corrections tied to fire pump findings, which shortens the gap between a failed test and a closed violation. "A building doesn't need a report that just flags the problem," the Speedy Fire Protection spokesperson said. "It needs the controller fixed, the retest scheduled, and a record that satisfies the AHJ the first time it's submitted."

What connects these service needs



Testing scope. Identify the installed equipment and applicable testing requirements.

Correction work. Connect documented findings with repair and follow-up tasks. Recordkeeping. Keep testing and correction records accessible for property reviews.

How to use this guide

The entries describe service needs, not competing providers. Property managers can use them to organize questions about testing scope, repair coordination, and documentation when discussing work with Speedy Fire Protection.

Comparison table