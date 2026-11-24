MENAFN - GetNews)From scratch- and weather-resistant automotive finishes to corrosion-resistant industrial coatings and durable, high-gloss wood finishes, these applications all rely on a key ingredient: HDI polyisocyanates, the curing agents in coatings. Leveraging its integrated value chain with in-house production of HDI monomers, NHU has developed a comprehensive portfolio to meet the coatings industry's growing demand for high performance, waterborne solutions and regulatory compliance. The portfolio spans three main HDI product categories: low-viscosity, hydrophilic and blocked grades, offering customers a wider range of tailored solutions.

PART 1: A Diverse Product Portfolio for Different Coating Applications

1 HDI Trimer (NT3600, NT3900 and NT31000)

For eco-friendly upgrades of solvent-borne coatings.

As environmental regulations become more stringent, solvent-borne coatings need to reduce organic solvent content while increasing solids content. However, higher solids can also mean higher viscosity, making application more difficult. NHU's low-viscosity HDI trimers offer NCO contents ranging from 22.5% to 23.5% and viscosities of 350–1,500 mPa·s, allowing customers to select the right grade for different solids requirements. The cured coating offers a balanced combination of film hardness, weather resistance and flexibility. NT3900 is compatible with both waterborne and solvent-borne systems, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including automotive and industrial coatings, polyaspartic polyurea coatings and high-performance adhesives.

2 Curing Agents (S108 and S206)

For waterborne coating formulations

Replacing organic solvents with water is a major direction in the industry's environmental transition. However, curing agents must be evenly dispersed in waterborne systems. Conventional products often require additional emulsification, adding to formulation costs and development time. NHU's S108 and S206 have been specially modified to be hydrophilic, allowing them to disperse directly in waterborne systems without additional emulsifying agents. S108 offers a well-balanced performance profile and is suitable for mid- to high-end applications such as waterborne automotive and industrial coatings. S206 can be easily dispersed by hand stirring at room temperature, making it convenient to use in applications such as waterborne wood coatings and leather and textile coatings.

3 Curing Agent (NTBL3175)

For high-temperature baking coatings

Applications such as food and beverage can linings, metal coil coatings and automotive finishes often require high-temperature baking to form a durable coating film. Coatings intended for food contact must also meet stringent safety regulations. NHU's NTBL3175 uses a MEKO-blocked system and is recommended for curing at 130–150°C. The cured film offers good flexibility as well as resistance to water, acids and alkalis. The product meets the requirements of EU food contact regulation EU 2024/3190 and supports the development of BPA-free formulations. It is suitable for a range of baking applications, including automotive finishes, can coatings and coil coatings.

4 and Corrosion-Resistant PPS Coatings (DT105, DT106, QT501, etc.)

For demanding industrial protection and insulation applications

These coatings are designed for corrosion- and wear-resistant protection of chemical equipment, pipelines and valves; metal isolation coatings for lithium-ion battery cathode production equipment; and high-temperature, insulating and corrosion-resistant applications in energy storage and battery manufacturing. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) coatings offer long-term temperature resistance up to 180°C, pencil hardness of H–4H, shear peel strength above 17 MPa and dielectric breakdown strength above 30 kV/mm. They also withstand most non-oxidizing acids, alkalis, salts and organic solvents. Solvent-free and environmentally friendly, PPS coatings also meet the EU's PFAS-free environmental requirements. With strong cost-performance, they are well positioned to support the upgrading of corrosion protection in the chemical industry, lithium-ion battery manufacturing and electrical insulation.

PART 2: An Integrated Value Chain for Reliable Supply

Beyond its core HDI polyisocyanate portfolio, NHU also offers specialty amines such as IPDA, three key isocyanate monomers (HDI, IPDI and HMDI), IPDI trimers, HDI biurets and specialty PPS protective coatings. Together, these products cover the value chain from upstream monomers to downstream derivatives. In terms of production capacity, NHU's Shandong facility has commissioned its 25,000-tonne-per-year IPDA project, while its 40,000-tonne-per-year specialty isocyanates project is approaching full commissioning. These projects will help ensure a stable and reliable supply of raw materials for downstream customers. On the technology front, NHU's CHDI and NDI projects were selected for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's 2026 Open Bidding for Key R&D Tasks for the fine chemicals industry. NHU will continue to advance key technologies for high-end specialty isocyanates, accelerating the localization of advanced materials.

About Us:

Since its establishment, NHU has always adhered to the concept of innovation-driven development and growing through market competition. The company focuses on the R&D, production, sales, and services of functional chemicals like nutrition products, flavors, and polymer materials. It provides comprehensive solutions for clients in over 100 countries and regions in areas such as nutrition and health, daily care, transportation, environmental protection, and energy. With high-quality, healthy, green, and low-carbon products, NHU continuously improves people's quality of life and creates sustainable value for stakeholders. Currently, the company has successfully ranked among China's Top 100 Fine Chemical Companies and Top 100 Listed Companies, and is moving toward its vision of becoming a leading global functional chemical enterprise.