MENAFN - GetNews)"Changshu Jianghe Flood Prevention Products CO., Ltd."When floods strike, preparation cannot wait. Changshu Jianghe supplies global buyers with Water Rescue Helmets, Portable High-Intensity Lights, flood control boards, and emergency materials. With OEM/ODM support and international market experience, Jianghe helps distributors, contractors, and emergency organizations turn procurement into preparedness and strengthen flood response capabilities.

CHANGSHU, CHINA - Nov. 24, 2026 - As governments, emergency management organizations, infrastructure contractors, and regional distributors strengthen their disaster preparedness strategies, demand continues to grow for dependable water rescue equipment and flood control materials. Changshu Jianghe Flood Prevention Products Co., Ltd. is supporting these procurement needs with a broad product portfolio, OEM and ODM services, and integrated supply solutions for international B2B buyers.

Based in Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China, Jianghe focuses on flood prevention materials, emergency rescue equipment, dewatering systems, lighting equipment, and related disaster response supplies. The company serves buyers involved in municipal flood control, infrastructure protection, emergency stockpiling, and water rescue operations, offering product selection and customization support for different project requirements.

Water Rescue Helmets and Protective Equipment for Emergency Response

Reliable personal protective equipment is an important part of water rescue preparedness. Jianghe's product portfolio includes the Water Rescue Helmet, Swift Water Rescue Life Jacket, and Water Rescue Wet-Style Life Jacket, supporting procurement needs across professional rescue teams, emergency response organizations, and safety equipment distributors.

For buyers sourcing a Water Rescue Helmet for professional or institutional use, product selection should take account of the intended operating environment, fit, compatibility requirements, and applicable local safety standards. Jianghe provides product and customization support to help buyers identify suitable equipment for their operational and procurement needs.

The company also supports bulk and customized sourcing of the Swift Water Rescue Life Jacket and Water Rescue Wet-Style Life Jacket. Through OEM and private-label services, distributors and project contractors can discuss product specifications, branding, packaging, and order requirements for their target markets.

Portable High-Intensity Light for Emergency and Field Operations

Lighting is another important requirement for flood response, nighttime rescue, and municipal maintenance operations. Jianghe offers emergency lighting products including the Portable High-Intensity Light and Handheld Explosion-Proof Searchlight.

The Portable High-Intensity Light is part of the company's emergency lighting portfolio for customers seeking mobile illumination equipment for field operations and emergency response scenarios. It is relevant to procurement programs involving rescue teams, infrastructure maintenance departments, industrial facilities, and emergency supply distributors.

For specialized lighting requirements, buyers can also explore the Handheld Explosion-Proof Searchlight. Procurement teams should confirm the required hazardous-area classification, applicable certifications, and product specifications against their operating conditions before purchase. Jianghe can support product selection and sourcing discussions based on the requirements provided by buyers.

Flood Control Boards for Infrastructure and Emergency Preparedness

Flood barriers are essential to preparedness plans for public facilities, commercial properties, industrial sites, and infrastructure projects. Jianghe's product range includes the Telescopic Combined Flood Control Board and Portable Combined Flood Control Board, offering procurement options for organizations evaluating deployable flood protection equipment.

The Telescopic Combined Flood Control Board is relevant to projects where buyers need to assess flood barrier configurations in relation to site conditions, installation requirements, and storage arrangements. Contractors and institutional purchasers can discuss the required dimensions, application scenarios, and project quantities when evaluating suitable solutions.

The Portable Combined Flood Control Board provides another option for buyers seeking portable flood control equipment for emergency preparedness and site protection. Both product categories can be considered in procurement plans for municipal facilities, construction projects, industrial premises, and other locations exposed to waterlogging or flood risks.

By offering different flood barrier options within its wider flood control portfolio, Jianghe supports buyers looking to consolidate sourcing for emergency materials and project-related equipment.

Flood Control Bags and Water-Absorbent Materials for Bulk Procurement

In addition to flood barriers, Jianghe supplies flood control materials for emergency stockpiling, water containment, and infrastructure-related applications. Its product portfolio includes Polypropylene Geotextile Bag, Flood Control Ton Bags, and Water-Absorbent Expansion Bag.

The Polypropylene Geotextile Bag and Flood Control Ton Bags are relevant to procurement requirements involving bulk material handling, flood response preparation, and civil engineering applications. Buyers can discuss product dimensions, order quantities, packaging, and other purchasing requirements according to their intended use.

For emergency response programs that require convenient storage and deployment, the Water-Absorbent Expansion Bag is another product option within Jianghe's flood control materials range. Distributors, contractors, and public-sector purchasers can evaluate this product alongside other flood prevention supplies when preparing emergency inventories.

With multiple product categories available, Jianghe aims to help institutional buyers and distributors simplify sourcing across flood control materials and related emergency equipment.

OEM and ODM Services for International B2B Buyers

Product availability is only one consideration in international procurement. Buyers also need suppliers that can respond to project specifications, branding requirements, packaging needs, and order planning.

Jianghe provides OEM and ODM support for eligible products and projects. Its service offering includes product customization discussions, private labeling, customized packaging, flexible order arrangements, quality inspection, export assistance, and after-sales support. Minimum order quantities and production schedules depend on product type, configuration, and order requirements.

The company profile describes an R&D team with more than 15 years of industry experience and reports cooperative relationships with the Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute and Suzhou University of Technology. These collaborations support the company's stated focus on product development and technical improvement across flood control equipment, drainage technologies, and emergency response materials.

For international distributors and project contractors, these services provide a basis for discussing tailored sourcing programs, from individual product orders to broader emergency equipment procurement.

Supporting Public-Sector and Infrastructure Procurement Projects

Jianghe's website lists a number of public-sector procurement projects related to flood control and emergency response materials. These include a Flood Control and Emergency Rescue Material Procurement Project for the Emergency Management Bureau of Xinghua City in March 2026, as well as emergency rescue equipment and flood prevention capacity improvement procurement projects listed in 2025.

The company also reports export experience serving customers in more than 40 countries and regions. This international market experience, together with its broad product portfolio, positions Jianghe to engage with distributors, government-related purchasers, contractors, and emergency management organizations seeking sourcing support for flood preparedness programs.

For buyers evaluating a Water Rescue Helmet, Portable High-Intensity Light, Telescopic Combined Flood Control Board, or Portable Combined Flood Control Board, Jianghe offers a range of related products and procurement services. Its additional offerings-including the Water Rescue Wet-Style Life Jacket, Handheld Explosion-Proof Searchlight, Polypropylene Geotextile Bag, Flood Control Ton Bags, Water-Absorbent Expansion Bag, and Swift Water Rescue Life Jacket -allow customers to explore multiple emergency equipment categories through one supplier.

About Changshu Jianghe Flood Prevention Products Co., Ltd.

Changshu Jianghe Flood Prevention Products Co., Ltd. is a China-based provider of flood control materials, emergency rescue equipment, dewatering systems, lighting equipment, and disaster prevention supplies. The company offers a broad range of products for flood response, water rescue, infrastructure protection, and emergency preparedness, with OEM and ODM support for international distributors, contractors, government-related purchasers, and emergency management organizations. Through its product portfolio and B2B procurement services, Jianghe aims to support customers seeking practical sourcing solutions for flood prevention and emergency response applications.