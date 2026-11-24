MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) –Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) continues to implement its humanitarian and relief projects within the Gaza Strip as part of the "For Our People in Gaza" campaign.

This effort is part of its ongoing commitment to alleviate suffering of displaced and affected families and address the growing humanitarian needs amid the difficult living conditions currently facing the strip.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the JHCO announced, in cooperation with Khair Al-Urdun Endowment, a local charity entity, it has carried out a relief project that distributed 145 tents and 4,963 containers of infant formula.

The initiative aims to provide shelter for Gazan displaced families and meet the essential needs of children, as challenges related to displacement and the shortage of vital supplies continue to mount.

JHCO Secretary-General Dr. Hussein Shebli said the continued implementation of relief projects in Gaza reflects the King's directives and Jordan's steadfast position in supporting its Palestinian brethern.

He noted that the JHCO remains "dedicated" to drumming up efforts and coordinating with its partners to ensure delivery of aid to the most vulnerable families.

Dr. Shebli valued collaboration with Khair Al-Urdun Endowment, as well as the efforts of all partners and field-based implementing agencies.

He underscored the importance of complementary roles and strengthened humanitarian partnerships to ensure sustainability of relief interventions and to expand the benficiary base.

As for future vision, the JHCO reaffirmed its commitment to the continued implementation of its programs and its relief projects within the Gaza Strip, focusing on the most urgent needs, particularly the provision of shelter, food aid, and essential supplies.

It also urged individuals, institutions, and donors to continue supporting humanitarian efforts, whcih would strengthen relief response, and alleviate the suffering of Gaza people.

//Petra//AG