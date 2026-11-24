MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand trade and investment cooperation on the sidelines of the 2026 Global Business Leaders Summit in Cairo.

The agreement aims to strengthen ties between the two countries' business communities by facilitating trade delegation visits, sharing market and investment information, and coordinating participation in exhibitions and other economic events.

The MoU also seeks to encourage joint ventures and help Jordanian and Chinese companies enter new markets.

Association Chairman Ayman Alawneh, in a statement Tuesday, said King Abdullah II's visit to China had strengthened economic ties and opened opportunities for cooperation in industry, energy, mining, transport, logistics, technology, artificial intelligence, and tourism.

Alawneh added that the association attended the summit to follow up on the visit's outcomes, meet private-sector institutions, and identify potential joint investments. He said the summit could help members of the Belt and Road Industrial and Commercial Alliance build partnerships and draw on one another's "competitive" strengths.

He also called for developing joint projects, activating business councils, and increasing bilateral trade. He pointed to investment opportunities in Jordan's industrial, energy, logistics, information technology, pharmaceutical, and food sectors.

Meanwhile, CFIE Vice Chairman Xiong Meng said the agreement would give companies and business leaders more opportunities to connect directly, share expertise and information on investment opportunities, and develop partnerships.

The Belt and Road Industrial and Commercial Alliance, the China Federation of Industrial Economics, and the Egyptian Businessmen's Association organized the summit, which brought together business leaders and representatives of economic institutions from several countries.

//Petra// AO