Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Military Truck Concentration Area In Bryansk Region
"These are the very vehicles the Russian invaders use to transport ammunition, fuel and supplies to the front line," the statement said.
In addition, a Russian crossing over the Vovcha River was struck near Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike bridge, ammunition depot and Russian command posts
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a gathering point for personnel of Russia's Rubicon unit in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, as well as a Russian Tor missile and gun air defense system in the Luhansk region.
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