MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan has published a new book titled“Yusif Samadoglu in Memories” to mark the 90th anniversary of the birth of prominent Azerbaijani writer Yusif Samadoglu.

The publication was prepared in accordance with the presidential decree dated September 4, 2025, on the commemoration of the writer's 90th anniversary.

The book brings together memoirs and personal recollections by prominent figures of Azerbaijani literature and culture, offering insights into Samadoglu's life, literary career and lasting legacy.

Contributors include People's Writers Anar, Chingiz Abdullayev and Afag Masud; People's Poets Vaqif Samadoglu, Fikrat Goca, Nariman Hasanzadeh and Sabir Rustamkhanli; and People's Artists Hasanaga Turabov and Hasan Mammadov.

The collection also features contributions from renowned literary figures and writers, including Vaqif Bayatli Oder, Abbas Abdulla, Seyran Sahavat, Vaqif Yusifli, Arif Amrahoglu, Ayaz Vafali, Mati Osmanoglu, Natavan Damirchiglu, Aygun Bagirli, Gulbaniz Azimzade, Yegana Dilbazi and Parvin.

In addition to these literary recollections, the book includes memories shared by members of Samadoglu's family, providing a more personal perspective on the writer's life and personality.

Published by Azerneshr, the book was compiled and edited by Farid Huseyn.

The publication serves as a tribute to Yusif Samadoglu's literary legacy and preserves the personal memories of those who knew him and were influenced by his work.