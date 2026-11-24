UK Reports Strike On Bulk Carrier Off UAE Coast
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Tuesday that a bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile 23 nautical miles northeast of Khor Fakkan, the United Arab Emirates, while anchored at Dibba OPL.
The vessel was hit on its port side, causing a fire onboard.
No casualties have been reported so far.
UKMTO repeated a warning to ships to navigate with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.
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