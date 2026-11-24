Pakistan Sends First Astronaut to Orbit With China's Help
(MENAFN) Pakistani fighter pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, is poised to become the first Pakistani in orbit and the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Tuesday.
Ali has been named a payload specialist on the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission, a landmark for space cooperation between China and Pakistan. The spacecraft is due to lift off Wednesday at 8.18 am local time (0018GMT, Tuesday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China. Ali will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.
Pakistan's Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Ali and fellow astronaut candidate Khurram Daud, lauding their performance in training in China.
“Though Zeeshan Ali will fly tomorrow both have already made Pakistan proud,” Iqbal wrote on US social media platform X.
Ali is expected to spend about a week in orbit, carrying out scientific experiments with the Chinese crew before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft. The CMSA said the crew will run roughly 90 experiments during the mission.
Ali told CNSpace that "being a fighter pilot, I've been going through the trainings like centrifuge training, like the rescue and survival training, like the emergency procedure training.”
“But the real challenge, honestly speaking, was mastering the Chinese language. All the switches, all the software, all the programs, all the voice announcement. Everything is in Chinese, so we had to learn that, master that technical Chinese.
“I consider myself to be lucky enough to get the best partners who not only understand me, respect my opinion, and then collectively reach a common response to any situation. This cooperation and coordination and friendship. I think the friendship between us actually represents the friendship between Pakistan and China.”
Ali will be the first Pakistani to reach orbit, but not the first from his country to leave the planet. Pakistani adventurer Namira Salim became the country's first national to travel to space in October 2023, aboard a Virgin Galactic commercial suborbital flight. Based in Monaco and Dubai, Salim also founded Space Trust, a nonprofit launched in 2015 to promote space exploration as a tool for peace.
Separately, the agency announced Tuesday that Chinese astronaut Zhu Yangzhu, who has already logged six months in orbit, will stay aboard Tiangong for another six months to complete a year-long stay experiment.
The mission follows a space cooperation agreement signed between Beijing and Islamabad in February 2025, under which China agreed to select and train Pakistani astronauts. Ali and Daud were chosen for training in China in April this year. Over seven months, they underwent intensive preparation that included centrifuge exercises, spacecraft simulations, emergency procedures, survival drills and Chinese language instruction, before Ali was picked for Shenzhou-24.
Responding to a question from CGTN, Ali said: “The two great nations of China and Pakistan have turned a pilot into an astronaut, in a remarkably short span of time. Now, it is the time to show this great achievement in orbit and send the world a message that we work hand in hand for the peaceful utilization of space.”
Tiangong became fully operational in late 2022 after its three-module configuration was completed, and Chinese astronauts have maintained a continuous presence aboard the station since.
Ali has been named a payload specialist on the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission, a landmark for space cooperation between China and Pakistan. The spacecraft is due to lift off Wednesday at 8.18 am local time (0018GMT, Tuesday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China. Ali will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.
Pakistan's Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Ali and fellow astronaut candidate Khurram Daud, lauding their performance in training in China.
“Though Zeeshan Ali will fly tomorrow both have already made Pakistan proud,” Iqbal wrote on US social media platform X.
Ali is expected to spend about a week in orbit, carrying out scientific experiments with the Chinese crew before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft. The CMSA said the crew will run roughly 90 experiments during the mission.
Ali told CNSpace that "being a fighter pilot, I've been going through the trainings like centrifuge training, like the rescue and survival training, like the emergency procedure training.”
“But the real challenge, honestly speaking, was mastering the Chinese language. All the switches, all the software, all the programs, all the voice announcement. Everything is in Chinese, so we had to learn that, master that technical Chinese.
“I consider myself to be lucky enough to get the best partners who not only understand me, respect my opinion, and then collectively reach a common response to any situation. This cooperation and coordination and friendship. I think the friendship between us actually represents the friendship between Pakistan and China.”
Ali will be the first Pakistani to reach orbit, but not the first from his country to leave the planet. Pakistani adventurer Namira Salim became the country's first national to travel to space in October 2023, aboard a Virgin Galactic commercial suborbital flight. Based in Monaco and Dubai, Salim also founded Space Trust, a nonprofit launched in 2015 to promote space exploration as a tool for peace.
Separately, the agency announced Tuesday that Chinese astronaut Zhu Yangzhu, who has already logged six months in orbit, will stay aboard Tiangong for another six months to complete a year-long stay experiment.
The mission follows a space cooperation agreement signed between Beijing and Islamabad in February 2025, under which China agreed to select and train Pakistani astronauts. Ali and Daud were chosen for training in China in April this year. Over seven months, they underwent intensive preparation that included centrifuge exercises, spacecraft simulations, emergency procedures, survival drills and Chinese language instruction, before Ali was picked for Shenzhou-24.
Responding to a question from CGTN, Ali said: “The two great nations of China and Pakistan have turned a pilot into an astronaut, in a remarkably short span of time. Now, it is the time to show this great achievement in orbit and send the world a message that we work hand in hand for the peaceful utilization of space.”
Tiangong became fully operational in late 2022 after its three-module configuration was completed, and Chinese astronauts have maintained a continuous presence aboard the station since.
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