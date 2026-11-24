Azerbaijan, Montenegro Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)
According to the report, the sides expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations, noting that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has expanded in recent years.
They emphasized the importance of making more effective use of the potential for trade and economic cooperation and welcomed the positive results achieved in the area of mutual investments.
The sides also highlighted the importance of humanitarian cooperation and expressed mutual interest in expanding exchanges in tourism, culture and education.
The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest.
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