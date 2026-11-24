MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agreement gives NDBI an exclusive option to negotiate licensing rights and an initial 24-month period to evaluate nuclear radioisotope power technology for low-power sensors and space applications.

MESQUITE, Nev, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, Nev., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nuclear Diamond Batteries Inc. (“NDBI”) today announced that it has signed an option agreement with Ohio State Innovation Foundation (“OSIF”), the technology transfer arm of The Ohio State University. The agreement covers specified intellectual property related to radioisotope power generation, including betavoltaic battery technology.

The agreement gives NDBI an exclusive option to negotiate a definitive agreement for an exclusive license under specified patent rights and a nonexclusive license to related technology, worldwide within defined fields of use. NDBI has limited, nonexclusive rights to evaluate the technology internally during the initial 24-month option period. Commercial use would require a separate definitive license.

As a first step, NDBI expects to review available performance data to identify a low-power sensor application for initial evaluation.

“The option gives us time to identify the applications best suited to the technology, determine what testing and investment they would require, and decide how to pursue a definitive license,” said David Tobias, Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Diamond Batteries Inc.

Optioned patents and Ohio State nuclear engineering research

The agreement identifies U.S. Patent Nos. 12,213,327 and 12,765,153, both assigned to OSIF and titled Charge or Electricity Generating Devices and Methods of Making and Use Thereof. The patents name Lei Raymond Cao and Lei Pan as co-inventors. Mr. Cao is a professor in Ohio State's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and directs the university's Nuclear Engineering Program and Oklo Nuclear Reactor Laboratory. His research includes nuclear batteries for long-duration power in microelectronics and sensors. U.S. Patent No. 12,213,327 · U.S. Patent No. 12,765,153

Potential applications in lunar exploration and remote sensing

Nuclear Betavoltaic batteries convert energy from beta particles emitted during radioactive decay directly into electricity. They could complement rechargeable lithium-ion batteries by supplying continuous, low-level power to sensors and monitoring electronics where sunlight is limited and equipment is difficult to service.

“I recently returned from the NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop in Huntsville, Alabama, where discussions about spacecraft power highlighted a challenge for lunar exploration. In permanently shadowed craters near the Moon's poles, NASA has measured surface temperatures below −246 °C, and solar panels have no direct sunlight. Conventional lithium-ion batteries would need thermal management to remain within their operating range. Betavoltaic batteries generate electricity from radioactive decay without sunlight or external recharging. We see potential for them to supply continuous, low-level power to sensors and monitoring electronics, reducing the need for battery replacement or servicing. With the Ohio State option, we can evaluate whether the technology can deliver useful power under the thermal and vacuum conditions those missions demand,” said Greg Rubin, CEO of AtomiQ Inc. NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop

Curio memorandum of understanding

As previously announced, AtomiQ Inc., a subsidiary of NDBI, signed a memorandum of understanding with Curio, a developer of used nuclear fuel recycling technology. The MOU provides a basis to explore the potential supply of radioisotopes recovered from used nuclear fuel for future nuclear battery development. AtomiQ is exploring a potential source of battery materials under the Curio MOU, while NDBI's separate agreement with OSIF provides rights to evaluate power-generation technology internally.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTC: NDBI) is a pre-commercial technology company based in Mesquite, Nevada. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, AtomiQ, Inc., NDBI develops nuclear diamond battery technology for applications that need a small, steady supply of electricity over long periods, particularly where recharging or replacing a battery is impractical.

AtomiQ's nuclear-voltaic platform is designed to convert energy from radioactive decay directly into electricity using engineered carbon diamond and semicond uctor structures. The development objective is to supply low-power electronics for years to decades with minimal maintenance. Potential applications include spacecraft and aerospace instrumentation, remote sensors, infrastructure monitoring, defense systems, connected devices, and certain medical devices. These are areas of interest for AtomiQ's broader platform. The Ohio State Innovation Foundation option covers specified technology within its own defined fields of use.

NDBI's reported intellectual property portfolio includes U.S. Patent No. 12,394,534, covering a nuclear-voltaic power source, and U.S. Patent No. 12,759,882, covering methods for synthesizing carbon nano-onions and functionalizing carbon materials. NDBI also announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for claims in U.S. Patent Application No. 17/928,967, which describes a specialized electrode architecture based on a metal-organic framework.

NDBI and AtomiQ are unaffiliated with NDB, Inc.

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