MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) (“The Company” or“Premier”) confirms that our Q3 Report to September 30, 2026 was filed yesterday on OTCIQ

We had expected to include highly material post reporting events in this Report. Due to our Filing date and time deadlines imposed by OTC Markets; this was not possible.

This was solely due to last minute amendments to the three final Agreements covering“Silverpeak”,“Hombre” and“Stonewall Flats”; and then obtaining all signatories, rendered us unable to fulfill this undertaking.

Given our being unable to fulfill upon our undertaking; the materiality and effect upon our Financial Statements; we will be filing a detailed GAAP compliant Management Letter setting out the effects upon our Q4 Results which materially affect our Financial Statements.

We refer you to other upcoming Corporate Actions and material events as detailed in this release. A number of these will be completed and filed on OTCIQ this week; regardless of the shortened trading Thanksgiving week.

STOCK TRADING ACTIVITY:-

We note that 115%* of our“Free Float” has been traded in the preceding 11 trading days; coupled with extreme intraday and intra week price swings.

*Should a single buyer(s) been accumulating our stock; this % traded will be significantly larger.

OTHER IMMEDIATELY OUTSTANDING MATTERS:-

We again draw shareholders attention to our being required to release material upcoming news and Regulatory Filings in the coming days: Namely the introduction of Dr. du Plessis, the completion and filing of the three transactions in respect of“Silverpeak”, Hombre” and“Stonewall Flats” whereby Premier assumes 100% control and with no outside interests such as NSR, royalties, Earn In Agreements or minorities.

The official launch of our website as discussed in a prior Press Release is now in its final status of completion. Our Social Media Platforms are current and are being updated as news is released.

The Amendments to Articles of Association in order to authorize two year capitalization through the issuance of Convertible Preferred Stock and in order to restructure our Balance Sheet by the elimination and capitalization of Loans and Certain Debt obligations.

This to be followed by our retaining our Investor Relations Firm; and in the filing of in excess of some 40 Reports and commentary from Dr. du Plessis (prepared since January of 2026), these solely focusing on our core business of Lithium and Uranium Exploration. Shareholders are reminded that we will be updating upon our holdings in GNCC Capital, Inc.; currently being examined, with various advisements; this now outsourced to external Consultants.

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through“Silverpeak”,“Stonewall Flat” and“Hombre” encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through“Gallinas Mountains”. We hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We now hold 49.99% the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in the ownership of Gold and Silver Exploration Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Telephone: (702) 992- 0494

Temporary Investor Relations Contact (Being replaced by an external Investor Relations Firm)

E Mail: ...

Website: (Final construction underway)

Social Media: