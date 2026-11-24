(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Corp (“Nova Minerals” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: NVA | ASX: NVA) is pleased to provide an opportunity for its shareholders, investors, and the broader market to attend three live webinars as detailed below. Nova Chief Executive Officer Christopher Gerteisen will provide an update on the Company's recent progress at its flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, alongside advancements in developing antimony processing and refining capabilities at Port MacKenzie. At the conclusion of each presentation there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. Emerging Growth Conference

Time: 1.45 pm US EST Wednesday December 9, 2026 5.45 am Australian AEDT Thursday December 10, 2026 Registration: To register for the free webinar, please visit: Questions: Questions may be submitted in advance to ... or asked online during the live event.

Investor Summit Group Conference

Time: 7.00 pm US EST Wednesday December 9, 2026 11.00 am Australian AEDT Thursday December 10, 2026 Registration: To register for the free webinar, please visit: Questions: Questions may be asked online during the live event

RedChip Investor Conference

Time: 2.00 pm US EST Thursday December 10, 2026 6.00 am Australian AEDT Friday December 11, 2026 Registration: To register for the free webinar, please visit: Questions: Questions may be submitted in advance to ... or asked online during the live event

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website

About Nova Minerals Corp

Nova Minerals Corp is advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits into production and securing a US domestic supply of the critical mineral antimony. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in Alaska, a tier-one mining jurisdiction.

Estelle hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources, and more than 20 prospects distributed along a 35-kilometre mineralized trend, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. In parallel, Nova is advancing its critical minerals strategy, fully-funded by a $43.4 million U.S. Department of War award to develop a domestic antimony supply chain, targeted for production in 2027.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Corp's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Corp undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For further information:

Nova Minerals:

Media: Investor Relations: Craig Bentley Jenna Shinderman Dave Gentry, CEO Executive Director Sodali & Co RedChip Companies, Inc. Ph: 1-720-550-4223 Ph: 1-631-918-4047 Ph: 1-407-644-4256 E: ... E: ... E: ...