Kraken Robotics Reports First Combined Quarter, Strong Order Activity And Demand Across Defence And Offshore Energy
|($ 000s)
| Prior 2026
Guidance
| Updated 2026
Guidance
| Preliminary 2027
Outlook
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Consolidated Revenue
|$
|290,000
|$
|320,000
|$
|250,000
|$
|260,000
|$
|490,000
|$
|540,000
|Adjusted EBITDA1,2
|$
|65,000
|$
|75,000
|$
|53,000
|$
|58,000
|$
|108,000
|$
|130,000
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
|22
|%
|23
|%
|21
|%
|22
|%
|22
|%
|24
|%
|Capital Expenditures3
|$
|27,000
|$
|33,000
|$
|27,000
|$
|33,000
|$
|25,000
|$
|35,000
Notes:
(1) Adjusted EBITDA guidance is a non-IFRS financial measure, and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is a non-IFRS ratio based on Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is forward-looking. See“Non-IFRS Measures” and“Forward-Looking Statements” in this press release.
(2) The preliminary 2027 Adjusted EBITDA outlook differs from 2026 Adjusted EBITDA mainly because 2027 is expected to include a full 12 months of Covelya Group results (compared with approximately six months in 2026).
(3) Capital expenditures includes expenditures on intangible assets.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Kraken management will host a conference call today, November 24, 2026, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Participants can listen to this event at the webcast details below, or by dialing 1-833-752-3301 (North America) or +1-647-846-2734 (International) for operator assistance. A recording will also be made available following the call.
Webcast Details:
Figure 1: Kraken's Sentinel Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS)
NON-IFRS MEASURES
The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross profit, gross profit margin, Net debt, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share and working capital. Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, Net debt and Adjusted net income are non-IFRS financial measures and Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross profit margin and Adjusted net income per share are non-IFRS ratios. Management believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company, particularly in the period following the acquisition of Covelya Group, in which purchase accounting and acquisition and integration costs significantly affect IFRS results. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating operating performance by presenting the results of the Company on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-operational items which enables the readers of the press release to evaluate the results of the Company such that it was operating without certain non-cash and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) income before income tax, financing costs, interest income, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude restructuring and acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory fair value expense, foreign exchange gains and losses and other gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
|($ 000s)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Net (loss) income
|(17,850
|)
|3,290
|(28,694
|)
|2,806
|Income tax
|(1,351
|)
|1,149
|(3,772
|)
|1,437
|Financing costs
|2,267
|973
|3,917
|2,655
|Interest income
|(3,537
|)
|(909
|)
|(4,781
|)
|(1,428
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,890
|2,404
|23,961
|6,322
|EBITDA
|(2,581
|)
|6,907
|(9,369
|)
|11,792
|Restructuring and acquisition costs
|22,932
| 639
|27,693
|1,886
|Share-based compensation
|1,060
| 646
|3,819
|1,722
|Acquisition-related inventory fair value expense1
|2,206
| -
|2,206
|-
|Foreign exchange loss
|285
| (213
|)
|649
|47
|Other loss
|(2
|)
| -
|6,909
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA 2
|23,900
| 7,979
|31,907
| 15,447
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|23
|%
| 25
|%
|21
|%
| 21
|%
Note:
(1) Acquisition-related inventory fair value expense is a new adjustment in Q3 2026. Under IFRS 3 Business Combinations, inventory acquired with Covelya Group was recognized at its acquisition-date fair value, and the increase over its historical carrying amount is recognized in cost of sales as that inventory is sold. This adjustment is not expected to recur beyond Q3 2026.
(2) Composition of Adjusted EBITDA was changed in Q2 2026 to exclude the impact of“Other loss”, a non-cash, non-recurring item that management considers not to be indicative of operating performance. Comparative periods have been presented using the same composition.
Gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of sales. Gross profit margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue. Management uses gross profit and gross profit margin to assess the profitability of the Company's products and services and the effect of product mix.
|($ 000s)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Revenue
|102,185
|31,298
|151,210
|73,816
|Cost of Sales
|41,070
|12,719
|61,622
|30,357
|Gross profit
|61,115
|18,579
|89,588
|43,459
|Gross profit margin
|60
|%
|59
|%
|59
|%
|59
|%
Net Debt
Net Debt is defined as long-term obligations and lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to assess the Company's financial leverage and liquidity, including following the debt-funded portion of the Covelya Group acquisition.
|($ 000s)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Long-term obligations and lease liabilities
|172,783
|38,023
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(160,490
|)
|(126,626
|)
|Net Debt (Cash)
|12,293
|(88,603
|)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share
Adjusted net income is calculated by adding to and deducting from net (loss) income restructuring and acquisition costs, acquisition-related inventory fair value expense, other gains and losses, amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations and the income tax effects of these items. Management believes adjusted net income is useful because it allows readers to better assess the operating performance of the business, excluding certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits that are either not indicative of underlying business performance, such as significant amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition and integration costs incurred following business combinations such as the Covelya Group acquisition.
|($ 000s)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Net (loss) income
|(17,850
|)
|3,290
|(28,694
|)
|2,806
|Restructuring and acquisition costs
|22,932
|639
|27,693
|1,886
|Acquisition-related inventory fair value expense
|2,206
|-
|2,206
|-
|Other loss
|(2
|)
|-
|6,909
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination
|11,649
|648
|13,029
|1,581
|Income taxes related to above items
|(9,446
|)
|(386
|)
|(13,361
|)
|(1,040
|)
|Adjusted net income 1
|9,489
|4,191
|7,782
|5,233
Note:
(1) Composition of adjusted net income was changed in Q2 2026 to exclude the impact of“Other loss” and“Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination”, which are non-cash, non-recurring items that management considers not to be indicative of operating performance. Comparative periods have been presented using the same composition.
Adjusted net income per share diluted represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of fully diluted shares outstanding during the period.
|($ 000s, except outstanding shares)
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|Adjusted net income
|9,489
|4,191
|7,782
|5,233
|Weighted average number of fully diluted shares outstanding
|370,004,694
|310,223,767
|328,316,091
|284,588,333
|Adjusted net income per share diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.02
ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Kraken Robotics is a global marine technology company transforming subsea intelligence through advanced sensors, software, and integrated systems. Serving defence, offshore energy, and ocean science markets, the company delivers actionable insights in challenging underwater environments. Kraken's integrated subsea solutions span sonar, navigation, positioning, imaging, power, communications, monitoring, and data analytics.
On July 2, 2026, Kraken Robotics acquired the Covelya Group, bringing together Sonardyne, EIVA, Forcys, Voyis, and Chelsea Technologies. Together, the companies combine highly skilled global teams with a shared commitment to solving complex underwater challenges through world-class, dual-use technologies.
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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release, the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“seek”,“propose”, "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: impacts of the Covelya Group acquisition on the business and financial outlook of the Company; the progress and expected outcomes of the integration of Covelya Group, including expected cost synergies of $10 million by mid-2028; expected growth of the autonomous underwater systems industry; business objectives; expected growth of the Company; expected orders of products and services and the timing of their conversion to revenue; the timing of government procurement program awards; maritime security matters and the expanding role of mine countermeasures; new product offerings; technology development partnership plans; expected financial performance for the remainder of 2026; expectations regarding results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities, and financial results; updated 2026 guidance and the preliminary 2027 outlook (including consolidated revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and capital expenditures/intangible assets) and financial estimates. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, delays in or changes to government defence procurement programs, continued softness in offshore renewable energy activity, general economic conditions, ability to successfully integrate the operations and realize the anticipated benefits and cost synergies of the Covelya Group acquisition, risks related to technology development partnerships and commercialization of new product capabilities, fluctuations in demand for the Company's products and services, foreign exchange fluctuations, macroeconomic uncertainties and other factors set out in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the Company's most recent annual information form under the section entitled“Risk Factors”, quarterly and annual reports, and supplementary information, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that Kraken believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.
Updated guidance for 2026 and the preliminary outlook for 2027 are provided as of November 24, 2026 to assist analysts and shareholders in formalizing their respective views on the years ending December 31, 2026 and December 31, 2027. The reader is cautioned that using this information for other purposes may be inappropriate. This information constitutes forward-looking statements, based on multiple estimates and assumptions about future events. Actual results may differ, and such differences may be material. Expectations are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as well as material assumptions contained in this press release and in Kraken's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 as filed on SEDAR+ at . Guidance for 2026 and the preliminary 2027 outlook are based on management's current views, strategies, expectations, assumptions and forecasts, and have been calculated using accounting policies that are generally consistent with the Company's current accounting policies. The Company cautions that the assumptions used to prepare the 2026 guidance and 2027 outlook could prove to be incorrect or inaccurate. Accordingly, the Company's actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations as set out in this press release.
The Company's revenue guidance for 2026 assumes the following: Product revenue guidance range is driven by growth in the combined company's portfolio of power, sensors and integrated systems, including the contribution of Covelya Group from July 2, 2026, along with organic growth in its service business. Product revenue is supported by existing orders and expected orders related to identified opportunities, estimated on an opportunity-by-opportunity basis using management's assessment of the probability and timing of award, and excludes potential contributions from larger government-dependent programs until they are awarded. Service revenue is based on stable investment in offshore oil and gas projects, continued softness in offshore renewable energy activity, and demand for critical underwater infrastructure inspection and repair. Revenue is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year, reflecting the timing of government orders, which have tended to peak in the third quarter with deliveries targeted in the fourth quarter, and the inclusion of Covelya from July 2, 2026. Approximately 80% of 2026 revenue is expected to be earned in the second half of the year. Adjusted EBITDA guidance assumes a gross profit margin on total revenue of approximately 60%, which in turn assumes that gross profit margins on product and service revenue will be consistent with prior year levels, and reflects management's expectations about the proportionate contributions of product and service revenue to total revenue. Revenue guidance and the preliminary 2027 outlook are based on (i) revenue expected to be earned under existing contracts and orders and expected renewals, and (ii) revenue expected from new contracts, estimated on an opportunity-by-opportunity basis by applying management's assessment of the probability of award, based on past experience with contracts of a similar nature, and the expected timing of delivery. The updated 2026 guidance and 2027 outlook also assume that Covelya Group's business will perform substantially in line with management's expectations, that there will be no material change in Covelya Group's core customer relationships, that there are no significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the acquisition, and foreign exchange rates of approximately C$1.86 per £1.00.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information:
Erica Hasenfus, Vice President, Marketing
...
Kraken Robotics Inc.
+1 709-757-5757
...
_____
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.
2 Gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure and gross profit margin is a non-IFRS ratio. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.
3 Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio based on Adjusted EBITDA, with no standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.
4 Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, as presented in the Company's statement of financial position.
5 Net Debt is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.
6 Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure and adjusted net income per share in a non-IFRS ratio, each with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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