(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provides Updated 2026 Guidance and Announces Preliminary 2027 Outlook TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) has filed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 (“Q3 2026”). Please refer to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at , for more information. Q3 2026 represents the first quarter to include the contribution from the recent acquisition of Covelya Group Limited (“Covelya Group”), which closed on July 2, 2026. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this release are denominated in Canadian dollars. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

First Combined Quarter with Scale: Q3 2026 revenue of $102.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $23.9 million, including a gross profit margin2 of 60% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin3 of 23%. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter were approximately three times Kraken's standalone quarterly results in the prior year.

Solid Demand: New product orders of $120 million since Q2 2026 update, including $102 million of orders recently announced on November 5, 2026. Announced orders in 2026 now total $475 million on a combined basis for Kraken and Covelya Group, of which over 60% are defence related. Order backlog at the end of Q3 2026 was over $330 million.

Diversification: Strong activity across defence and offshore oil and gas, despite slower activity in offshore renewable energy. Top 10 customers accounted for 43% of revenue in the quarter.

Integration is Progressing: Covelya Group acquisition is performing in line with expectations, and tangible integration milestones are being achieved.

Revised 2026 Guidance: Largely due to the timing of anticipated awards for certain government procurement programs and slower than expected activity in offshore renewables, the Company is resetting its annual guidance for 2026. Revenue is now expected to be $250 million to $260 million with Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million to $58 million. Preliminary Outlook for 2027: Existing order activity and solid demand across the Company's core defence and offshore energy markets drive a preliminary 2027 outlook for revenue of $490 million to $540 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $108 million to $130 million.

CEO COMMENTS “Q3 is the first quarter that shows the scale and breadth of the new Kraken. We are now serving a larger and more diversified base of customers across defence, offshore energy, and ocean science with a broader portfolio spanning sensing, imaging, communications, and power,” said Greg Reid, CEO of Kraken Robotics.“The timing of some government procurement programs we had in our 2026 forecast has moved to the right, and we continue to see near-term softness in offshore renewable energy activity, however our view of the underlying demand environment has not changed. We continue to see strong activity across defence and offshore oil and gas, and our order activity and growing backlog provides us with good visibility entering 2027. We are also encouraged by the progress of the Covelya integration and by commercial opportunities we continue to identify across the combined customer and technology base.” Q3 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The Q3 2026 and year-to-date 2026 results include the results of Covelya Group from July 2, 2026 only, while the comparative 2025 periods reflect Kraken on a standalone basis. The combined business is substantially larger and more diversified in terms of its product offering, customer base, and end market exposure. Accordingly, period-over-period comparisons are not directly comparable.

Consolidated revenue increased to $102.2 million in Q3 2026, from $31.3 million in Q3 2025. This increase is driven by the acquisition of Covelya Group, highlighting the greater scale and breadth of the combined business. By end market customers, revenue during the quarter was comprised of approximately 45% defence, 45% offshore energy, and 10% ocean sciences and other.

Product revenue reached $78.2 million in Q3 2026, up from $18.3 million in Q3 2025, and made up approximately 77% of quarterly revenue, compared with 58% a year earlier. The increase reflects strong demand for mission-critical subsea solutions and a much broader product portfolio, sold across multiple maritime platforms, including unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and stationary seabed sensors.

Integrated Systems and Service (ISS) revenue was $24.0 million in Q3 2026, compared with $13.0 million in the prior-year period. ISS comprises revenue associated with major programs, utilization of sensor equipment for use on offshore energy projects, equipment rental and software license revenue.

Gross profit rose to $61.1 million in Q3 2026 from $18.6 million in the prior year, driven by the acquisition of Covelya Group. Gross profit margin was 60%, compared with 59% in the comparable period. Excluding a $2.2 million acquisition-related inventory fair value expense that impacted cost of sales during the quarter, gross profit margin was 62% during Q3 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.9 million in Q3 2026, compared with $8.0 million in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23%, versus 25% in the prior period.

Total assets were $1.0 billion as at September 30, 2026, compared with $301.5 million as at September 30, 2025, primarily reflecting the acquisition of Covelya Group. The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with cash of $160.5 million and working capital4 of $287.9 million at the end of Q3 2026, compared with $126.6 million and $183.9 million, respectively, at the end of Q3 2025.

Long-term obligations and lease liabilities were $172.8 million as at September 30, 2026, up from $38.0 million in the prior period, reflecting the debt funded portion of the Covelya Group acquisition price. The Company's balance sheet remains strong with net debt5 of $12.3 million at the end of the quarter.

Capital expenditures and intangible asset purchases totalled $8.3 million in the quarter, down from $17.2 million in Q3 2025, primarily reflecting lower spending related to the Company's new Nova Scotia manufacturing facility. The Company reported a net loss of $17.9 million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, in Q3 2026, compared with net income of $3.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Net loss in the quarter was driven primarily by acquisition related costs. Adjusted net income6 for Q3 2026 was $9.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $4.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

STRONG ORDER ACTIVITY The evolving global security environment is driving greater investment in autonomous systems and advanced subsea sensing, with strong demand for the Company's portfolio of mission-critical products. Since reporting Q2 2026 results on August 27, Kraken has secured $120 million of additional orders, including $102 million of orders recently announced on November 5, 2026. Recent order activity continues to demonstrate healthy demand across the combined business and the enhanced diversification of the Company's portfolio, which now includes sensing, imaging, communications, and power. With several programs yet to be awarded by industry over the coming year, Kraken believes it has an opportunity to win significant additional orders for products that would be integrated across various platforms, including UUVs, USVs and remotely operated towed vehicles (ROTVs). Combined orders announced in 2026 for Kraken and Covelya Group (including orders received by Covelya Group prior to closing) now total approximately $475 million, with over 60% coming from defence-related customers. The Company's order backlog at the end of September 2026 was over $330 million. These orders and backlog figures do not currently capture demand associated with the Company's offshore services business. Given the mix of its business and technology portfolio, Kraken expects a large majority of its orders and backlog to convert to revenue within 12 months. COVELYA INTEGRATION The integration of Covelya Group is progressing as planned. Kraken has a multi-step plan in place, supported by a dedicated integration team and defined roadmaps. Since closing the acquisition in early Q3 2026, Kraken has established a new organizational structure and key governance policies, commenced its systems integration plan and has begun its brand consolidation strategy. The Company has taken an increasingly coordinated approach to its business development efforts, generating new revenue opportunities with strategic and emerging accounts. Management sees significant opportunity to deepen customer relationships, pursue larger programs and offer customers more integrated subsea solutions. The Company also remains on track to realize expected cost synergies of $10 million by mid-2028. As previously reported, the Company has strengthened its Executive Leadership Team, including executives from Covelya Group. Operational execution is a high priority for the Executive Leadership Team, and the Company believes there are significant opportunities for improvement. In addition to members from Kraken and Covelya Group, the Company's broader leadership team now also includes recent new hires from other leading global defence companies. UPDATED 2026 GUIDANCE While Kraken generates solid profits and cash flow from its offshore energy exposure, a meaningful part of Kraken's growth is levered to defence industry product sales and programs. The Company continues to see strong order activity in product sales to defence industry customers, but major program activities have seen some delays. In addition, the offshore renewable energy segment has continued softness. The underlying opportunities associated with these defence programs remain significant; however, the timing of related awards continues to depend on government procurement processes which can be unpredictable at times and influenced by a variety of factors. Accordingly, Kraken is revising its 2026 annual revenue guidance to $250 million to $260 million, from its previous range of $290 million to $320 million. Adjusted EBITDA in 2026 is now expected to be $53 million to $58 million, down from $65 million to $75 million. This revised 2026 guidance assumes a Q4 revenue range of $100 million to $110 million, including $20 million relating to a port and harbour security application where the equipment is ready for shipment pending final export license. PRELIMINARY 2027 OUTLOOK Based on order activity, a growing backlog, a full-year contribution from the Covelya acquisition, and expected industry growth, Kraken expects 2027 revenue to be between $490 million and $540 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $108 million to $130 million. The Company continues to see strong demand across its core markets, including defence where the Company is well positioned in key strategic markets. The underwater defence sector continues to attract significant investment, including from NATO and Five Eyes countries, where customers are seeking to expand capabilities in mine countermeasures, critical underwater infrastructure inspection, persistent surveillance, and port and harbour security. Kraken's updated 2026 guidance, which updates guidance announced on July 2, 2026, and preliminary 2027 outlook are summarized below. The Company expects to formalize its 2027 guidance during Q1 2027.

($ 000s) Prior 2026

Guidance Updated 2026

Guidance Preliminary 2027

Outlook Low High Low High Low High Consolidated Revenue $ 290,000 $ 320,000 $ 250,000 $ 260,000 $ 490,000 $ 540,000 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $ 65,000 $ 75,000 $ 53,000 $ 58,000 $ 108,000 $ 130,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 22 % 23 % 21 % 22 % 22 % 24 % Capital Expenditures3 $ 27,000 $ 33,000 $ 27,000 $ 33,000 $ 25,000 $ 35,000

Notes:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA guidance is a non-IFRS financial measure, and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is a non-IFRS ratio based on Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is forward-looking. See“Non-IFRS Measures” and“Forward-Looking Statements” in this press release.

(2) The preliminary 2027 Adjusted EBITDA outlook differs from 2026 Adjusted EBITDA mainly because 2027 is expected to include a full 12 months of Covelya Group results (compared with approximately six months in 2026).

(3) Capital expenditures includes expenditures on intangible assets.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Kraken management will host a conference call today, November 24, 2026, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Participants can listen to this event at the webcast details below, or by dialing 1-833-752-3301 (North America) or +1-647-846-2734 (International) for operator assistance. A recording will also be made available following the call.

Webcast Details:









Figure 1: Kraken's Sentinel Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS)



NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross profit, gross profit margin, Net debt, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share and working capital. Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, Net debt and Adjusted net income are non-IFRS financial measures and Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross profit margin and Adjusted net income per share are non-IFRS ratios. Management believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company, particularly in the period following the acquisition of Covelya Group, in which purchase accounting and acquisition and integration costs significantly affect IFRS results. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating operating performance by presenting the results of the Company on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-operational items which enables the readers of the press release to evaluate the results of the Company such that it was operating without certain non-cash and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) income before income tax, financing costs, interest income, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude restructuring and acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory fair value expense, foreign exchange gains and losses and other gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

($ 000s) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net (loss) income (17,850 ) 3,290 (28,694 ) 2,806 Income tax (1,351 ) 1,149 (3,772 ) 1,437 Financing costs 2,267 973 3,917 2,655 Interest income (3,537 ) (909 ) (4,781 ) (1,428 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,890 2,404 23,961 6,322 EBITDA (2,581 ) 6,907 (9,369 ) 11,792 Restructuring and acquisition costs 22,932 639

27,693 1,886 Share-based compensation 1,060 646

3,819 1,722 Acquisition-related inventory fair value expense1 2,206 -

2,206 - Foreign exchange loss 285 (213

) 649 47 Other loss (2 ) -

6,909 - Adjusted EBITDA 2 23,900 7,979

31,907 15,447

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23 % 25

% 21 % 21

%

Note:

(1) Acquisition-related inventory fair value expense is a new adjustment in Q3 2026. Under IFRS 3 Business Combinations, inventory acquired with Covelya Group was recognized at its acquisition-date fair value, and the increase over its historical carrying amount is recognized in cost of sales as that inventory is sold. This adjustment is not expected to recur beyond Q3 2026.

(2) Composition of Adjusted EBITDA was changed in Q2 2026 to exclude the impact of“Other loss”, a non-cash, non-recurring item that management considers not to be indicative of operating performance. Comparative periods have been presented using the same composition.

Gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of sales. Gross profit margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue. Management uses gross profit and gross profit margin to assess the profitability of the Company's products and services and the effect of product mix.

($ 000s) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Revenue 102,185 31,298 151,210 73,816 Cost of Sales 41,070 12,719 61,622 30,357 Gross profit 61,115 18,579 89,588 43,459 Gross profit margin 60 % 59 % 59 % 59 %



Net Debt

Net Debt is defined as long-term obligations and lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to assess the Company's financial leverage and liquidity, including following the debt-funded portion of the Covelya Group acquisition.

($ 000s) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Long-term obligations and lease liabilities 172,783 38,023 Cash and cash equivalents (160,490 ) (126,626 ) Net Debt (Cash) 12,293 (88,603 )



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

Adjusted net income is calculated by adding to and deducting from net (loss) income restructuring and acquisition costs, acquisition-related inventory fair value expense, other gains and losses, amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations and the income tax effects of these items. Management believes adjusted net income is useful because it allows readers to better assess the operating performance of the business, excluding certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits that are either not indicative of underlying business performance, such as significant amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition and integration costs incurred following business combinations such as the Covelya Group acquisition.

($ 000s) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net (loss) income (17,850 ) 3,290 (28,694 ) 2,806 Restructuring and acquisition costs 22,932 639 27,693 1,886 Acquisition-related inventory fair value expense 2,206 - 2,206 - Other loss (2 ) - 6,909 - Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination 11,649 648 13,029 1,581 Income taxes related to above items (9,446 ) (386 ) (13,361 ) (1,040 ) Adjusted net income 1 9,489 4,191 7,782 5,233

Note:

(1) Composition of adjusted net income was changed in Q2 2026 to exclude the impact of“Other loss” and“Amortization of intangible assets related to business combination”, which are non-cash, non-recurring items that management considers not to be indicative of operating performance. Comparative periods have been presented using the same composition.



Adjusted net income per share diluted represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of fully diluted shares outstanding during the period.

($ 000s, except outstanding shares) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Adjusted net income 9,489 4,191 7,782 5,233 Weighted average number of fully diluted shares outstanding 370,004,694 310,223,767 328,316,091 284,588,333 Adjusted net income per share diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02



ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics is a global marine technology company transforming subsea intelligence through advanced sensors, software, and integrated systems. Serving defence, offshore energy, and ocean science markets, the company delivers actionable insights in challenging underwater environments. Kraken's integrated subsea solutions span sonar, navigation, positioning, imaging, power, communications, monitoring, and data analytics.

On July 2, 2026, Kraken Robotics acquired the Covelya Group, bringing together Sonardyne, EIVA, Forcys, Voyis, and Chelsea Technologies. Together, the companies combine highly skilled global teams with a shared commitment to solving complex underwater challenges through world-class, dual-use technologies.

LINKS:



SOCIAL MEDIA:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). When used in this news release, the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“seek”,“propose”, "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: impacts of the Covelya Group acquisition on the business and financial outlook of the Company; the progress and expected outcomes of the integration of Covelya Group, including expected cost synergies of $10 million by mid-2028; expected growth of the autonomous underwater systems industry; business objectives; expected growth of the Company; expected orders of products and services and the timing of their conversion to revenue; the timing of government procurement program awards; maritime security matters and the expanding role of mine countermeasures; new product offerings; technology development partnership plans; expected financial performance for the remainder of 2026; expectations regarding results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities, and financial results; updated 2026 guidance and the preliminary 2027 outlook (including consolidated revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and capital expenditures/intangible assets) and financial estimates. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, delays in or changes to government defence procurement programs, continued softness in offshore renewable energy activity, general economic conditions, ability to successfully integrate the operations and realize the anticipated benefits and cost synergies of the Covelya Group acquisition, risks related to technology development partnerships and commercialization of new product capabilities, fluctuations in demand for the Company's products and services, foreign exchange fluctuations, macroeconomic uncertainties and other factors set out in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the Company's most recent annual information form under the section entitled“Risk Factors”, quarterly and annual reports, and supplementary information, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that Kraken believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Updated guidance for 2026 and the preliminary outlook for 2027 are provided as of November 24, 2026 to assist analysts and shareholders in formalizing their respective views on the years ending December 31, 2026 and December 31, 2027. The reader is cautioned that using this information for other purposes may be inappropriate. This information constitutes forward-looking statements, based on multiple estimates and assumptions about future events. Actual results may differ, and such differences may be material. Expectations are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as well as material assumptions contained in this press release and in Kraken's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 as filed on SEDAR+ at . Guidance for 2026 and the preliminary 2027 outlook are based on management's current views, strategies, expectations, assumptions and forecasts, and have been calculated using accounting policies that are generally consistent with the Company's current accounting policies. The Company cautions that the assumptions used to prepare the 2026 guidance and 2027 outlook could prove to be incorrect or inaccurate. Accordingly, the Company's actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations as set out in this press release.

The Company's revenue guidance for 2026 assumes the following: Product revenue guidance range is driven by growth in the combined company's portfolio of power, sensors and integrated systems, including the contribution of Covelya Group from July 2, 2026, along with organic growth in its service business. Product revenue is supported by existing orders and expected orders related to identified opportunities, estimated on an opportunity-by-opportunity basis using management's assessment of the probability and timing of award, and excludes potential contributions from larger government-dependent programs until they are awarded. Service revenue is based on stable investment in offshore oil and gas projects, continued softness in offshore renewable energy activity, and demand for critical underwater infrastructure inspection and repair. Revenue is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year, reflecting the timing of government orders, which have tended to peak in the third quarter with deliveries targeted in the fourth quarter, and the inclusion of Covelya from July 2, 2026. Approximately 80% of 2026 revenue is expected to be earned in the second half of the year. Adjusted EBITDA guidance assumes a gross profit margin on total revenue of approximately 60%, which in turn assumes that gross profit margins on product and service revenue will be consistent with prior year levels, and reflects management's expectations about the proportionate contributions of product and service revenue to total revenue. Revenue guidance and the preliminary 2027 outlook are based on (i) revenue expected to be earned under existing contracts and orders and expected renewals, and (ii) revenue expected from new contracts, estimated on an opportunity-by-opportunity basis by applying management's assessment of the probability of award, based on past experience with contracts of a similar nature, and the expected timing of delivery. The updated 2026 guidance and 2027 outlook also assume that Covelya Group's business will perform substantially in line with management's expectations, that there will be no material change in Covelya Group's core customer relationships, that there are no significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the acquisition, and foreign exchange rates of approximately C$1.86 per £1.00.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Erica Hasenfus, Vice President, Marketing

...

Kraken Robotics Inc.

+1 709-757-5757

...

_____

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.

2 Gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure and gross profit margin is a non-IFRS ratio. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release. ​

3 Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio based on Adjusted EBITDA, with no standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.

4 Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, as presented in the Company's statement of financial position.

5 Net Debt is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.

6 Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS financial measure and adjusted net income per share in a non-IFRS ratio, each with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. See“Non-IFRS Measures” in this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at