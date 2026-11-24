(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2026.
About embecta
embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
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| Media
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| Christian Glazar
| Patricia Gonzalez
| Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
| VP, Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations
| 908-821-6922
| 862-341-2809
| Contact Media Relations
| Contact IR
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