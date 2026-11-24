(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today reported its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results and provided preliminary fiscal year 2027 financial guidance.
Visit the company's Investor Relations website at to view the detailed fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings press release
The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET today, November 24, 2026, which is accessible here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company's website at investors.embecta.com
A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 24, 2026, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.
About embecta
embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Contacts:
| Media
| Investors
| Christian Glazar
| Patricia Gonzalez
| Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
| VP, Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations
| 908-821-6922
| 862-341-2809
| Contact Media Relations
| Contact IR
|
MENAFN24112026004107003653ID1112013927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any
responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos,
licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues
related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment