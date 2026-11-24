A strategic leadership appointment supporting DGTRA's continued growth, technology capabilities and global customer delivery.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --DGTRA Consultancy, a Technology Consulting & Solutions Company specializing in digital transformation and improving project and business efficiency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaideep Pandey as Vice President – Digital Delivery.The appointment marks an important step in DGTRA's continued expansion, strengthening its leadership bandwidth and operational capabilities to support a growing portfolio of global customers across the built environment industry.Welcoming Jaideep to DGTRA, Sunil Joshi, Founder & CEO, said“Jaideep's appointment is a strategic addition to DGTRA's expanding leadership team. His extensive experience in the infrastructure sector, combined with his expertise in managing large, multidisciplinary projects, will further strengthen our digital delivery capabilities. As we continue to grow, his leadership will be valuable in scaling our operations and enhancing our ability to deliver large and complex digital engineering projects for our customers globally.”Jaideep brings over 30 years of experience in digital engineering, BIM, multidisciplinary project delivery and operational leadership, having worked with leading organizations including AECOM, Satellier India, NAOS DesignTech and Intec Infra.Most recently, he served as Associate Director at AECOM, where he contributed to BIM strategy, digital delivery and information management for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project. His experience spans major building, infrastructure and industrial projects across India, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.In his new role, Jaideep will lead DGTRA's global digital delivery and project operations, with responsibility for strengthening project governance, delivery quality, operational efficiency, and multidisciplinary team capabilities. He will also play an important role in advancing technology adoption, process standardization, and automation across the organization.Looking ahead to his new role, Jaideep Pandey, Vice President – Digital Delivery, said:“I am very happy to be joining DGTRA at such an exciting stage of its growth. It is a great opportunity to be part of an organization that is focused on innovation, technology, and delivering meaningful value to its customers. "Over the last 30 years, I have had the opportunity to work on diverse projects, collaborate with talented teams, and contribute to some challenging and exciting assignments across different geographies. These experiences have reinforced my belief that technology delivers its greatest value when it is supported by the right people, processes, and a clear understanding of business needs.At DGTRA, I look forward to bringing these experiences together to strengthen our digital delivery capabilities, build high-performing teams, encourage innovation, and continuously improve the way we deliver projects. Most importantly, I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and our people to create lasting value for our customers and contribute to DGTRA's journey of growth.”For DGTRA's customers, this leadership investment reinforces the company's commitment to predictable project outcomes, consistent quality and technology-enabled solutions that deliver measurable business value.As DGTRA continues to expand its consulting, digital engineering and technology solutions portfolio, building a strong and experienced leadership team remains a key strategic priority. Jaideep's appointment will support the company's ability to scale its operations while maintaining the agility, technical expertise, and customer focus that underpin its growth.We are delighted to welcome Jaideep to the DGTRA leadership team and look forward to his contribution in shaping our next phase of growth.About DGTRADGTRA Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. is a Technology Consulting & Solutions Company supporting organizations across the AECO industry in their digital transformation journey.DGTRA provides BIM consulting and management, digital engineering, project controls, building and infrastructure design, asset management and digital technology solutions. The company works with real estate, construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing organizations across global markets, helping improve project efficiency, collaboration, and digital deliveryWebsite:

Purnima Upadhyay

DGTRA Consultancy Pvt Ltd

+91 95450 52090

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DGTRA Strengthens Global Delivery Leadership with the Appointment of Jaideep Pandey as Vice President – Digital Delivery News Provided By DGTRA Consultancy Pvt Ltd November 24, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology...



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