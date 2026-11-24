Her biology, his biology, one conversation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- L'Atelier Consultancy presents Different by Design, an afternoon panel exploring how understanding our biology shapes the way men and women manage their health and lifestyle from their late 30s onwards. Hosted by Carina Harvey, Identity Guide & Advisor and Podcast Host, the event takes place at AKARI, One Central, Dubai, on Friday 27 November from 4pm to 6pm.The 80-minute conversation brings together eight speakers across a female and a male panel. Every question goes to two speakers at a time, so each answer becomes a short exchange rather than a series of talks. The afternoon recognises the differences between men and women, while showing how closely their goals align around performance, sleep and living well.The Her Biology panel explores hormones and menopause, including why perimenopause often begins earlier than women expect. It brings together Roshani Hill, Functional Health Practitioner and Founder of VitalWoman Wellness; Dr Sandy Zanella, Lifestyle and Longevity Medicine Physician; Dr Rhea Kotecha, GP and Longevity Doctor and Co-founder and CMO of Rhestore Foods; and Noona Nafousi, Executive Coach, Founder and CEO of Neo Noor and Host of the Limitless by Noona Podcast.The His Biology panel turns to performance, prevention and sleep. It asks whether there is such a thing as a male menopause, why so many men wait until something breaks before they see a doctor, and which biohacks, wearables and supplements are genuinely worth it. The panel features Marcello Ferri, Wellness Expert and Biohacker; Jay Gardner, Fitness and Wellness Coach; Liam Kotecha, Nutritional Therapist, Naturopath and Founder of NWL Health, and one of the youngest qualified naturopaths in the Middle East; and Bradley Hill, Founder of Simple Health Kitchen, former rugby player and personal trainer.“Men and women want very similar things from their health - more energy, better sleep and a longer, fuller life. Where we differ is how we get there,” says Gemma L'Appanna, Founder and CEO, L'Atelier Consultancy.“Different by Design puts both sides of that conversation in one room, so couples, friends and colleagues leave understanding one another a little better.”Both panels then come together to compare how sleep, recovery and stress look for men and women, and how food, and when we eat it, shapes the quality of our sleep. A lively debate follows on what men and women really know about each other, before a quick fire round of myth or fact, this or that, and finish the sentence. Dr Sandy Zanella closes the afternoon with a guided meditation and breath for the whole room.“So often, it is a partner who notices the signs first,” says Carina Harvey.“This is a chance to hear from men, women and experts side by side, and to go home with a clearer picture of what the people we love are going through.”Tickets are AED120, including light bites and Brain Bar drinks. Doors open at 4pm and spaces are limited. To book, DM @latelierconsulting on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail:...Phone: +971 555163914About L'Atelier ConsultancyL'Atelier Consultancy is a boutique luxury wellness PR and experiential events agency based in Dubai, working across the UAE, the GCC and internationally. Founded in 2017 by Gemma L'Appanna, who brings more than 20 years of strategic communications experience across aviation, global events and luxury hospitality, L'Atelier curates wellness experiences and partnerships for brands across wellness, hospitality and lifestyle. Follow @latelierconsulting or visit .

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L'Atelier Public Relations

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Different by Design: What Men and Women Really Know About Each Other's Health News Provided By L'Atelier Public Relations November 24, 2026, 11:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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