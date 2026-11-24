Guterres Hails Colombia Peace Deal at 10, Warns of Violence
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used the 10th anniversary of Colombia's Final Peace Agreement on Tuesday to praise the gains made since the deal ended the conflict between the government and the former FARC-EP guerrilla group, while urging all sides to see it through to completion.
"Ten years ago, the people of Colombia took an inspiring step toward peace," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued on Guterres' behalf.
The Secretary-General voiced "deep appreciation for all that has been achieved under its auspices to chart a more peaceful, inclusive and secure future for the Colombian people," according to the statement.
Only five years remain in the implementation window, and Guterres called for "a redoubled commitment" to the accord's central pillars: reintegrating former combatants into civilian life, extending development and state institutions to marginalized territories, and safeguarding victims' rights through the transitional justice system.
He also said he was "deeply concerned about the violence plaguing regions still affected by conflict," the statement said. It stressed that the agreement "remains a valuable instrument at the disposal of Colombia's authorities as they seek today to bring greater security and development to these territories."
Guterres also paid tribute to "the dedication and perseverance of the parties, Colombian institutions, civil society and the Colombian people in advancing peace."
The UN will stay engaged, the statement added, with Guterres reaffirming its pledge "to continue to accompany these nationally led efforts."
"Ten years ago, the people of Colombia took an inspiring step toward peace," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued on Guterres' behalf.
The Secretary-General voiced "deep appreciation for all that has been achieved under its auspices to chart a more peaceful, inclusive and secure future for the Colombian people," according to the statement.
Only five years remain in the implementation window, and Guterres called for "a redoubled commitment" to the accord's central pillars: reintegrating former combatants into civilian life, extending development and state institutions to marginalized territories, and safeguarding victims' rights through the transitional justice system.
He also said he was "deeply concerned about the violence plaguing regions still affected by conflict," the statement said. It stressed that the agreement "remains a valuable instrument at the disposal of Colombia's authorities as they seek today to bring greater security and development to these territories."
Guterres also paid tribute to "the dedication and perseverance of the parties, Colombian institutions, civil society and the Colombian people in advancing peace."
The UN will stay engaged, the statement added, with Guterres reaffirming its pledge "to continue to accompany these nationally led efforts."
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