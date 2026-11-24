MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday welcomed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) into the NDA and said that the alliance will make the dream of "Viksit Punjab" a reality and resolve to make the state drug-free.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, confirming that the two parties would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab together.

Taking to his official X account, Nabin said, "A warm welcome to the Shiromani Akali Dal in the NDA! Inspired by the message of 'the well-being of all' from the revered Gurus on the sacred occasion of Gurpurab, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal have once again united today for a bright future for Punjab."

"The NDA family is united in its resolve to make Punjab drug-free, ensure employment for young people in their own state, establish good governance, and make the dream of a 'Viksit Punjab' a reality," the BJP Chief added.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh also welcomed the development and said that both parties will together work to make Punjab a drug-free and developed state.

In a post on X, Chugh said, "Today, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, BJP President Nitin Nabin Ji and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji, we have formed an alliance committed to making Punjab free of drugs and gangsters, and safe and developed. Our prayer is that Guru Maharaj grant success to this resolve and that Punjab always continue to prosper."

The reunion brings together two former allies who parted ways in September 2020 over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

The announcement is expected to strengthen the Opposition's efforts to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Congress in the upcoming state elections.

Senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, are later expected to formalise the alliance in New Delhi.

The alliance for the 117-member State Assembly marks the return of a partnership that dominated Punjab politics for years.

The two parties governed the state together from 2007 to 2017, but their relationship collapsed in 2020 when the SAD withdrew from the NDA in protest against the three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

Congress leaders have criticised the proposed reunion, describing it as political opportunism and questioning whether the two parties have genuinely resolved the issues that led to their split in 2020.