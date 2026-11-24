MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Annual financing through the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) is expected to reach Rs 8-10 lakh crore by FY30, driven by wider participation from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), increased buyer onboarding, mandatory invoice routing by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and continued interest from financiers, a report said on Tuesday.

The data compiled by CareEdge Advisory said annual financing on RBI-regulated TReDS platforms is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25-30 per cent from FY26 levels.

Financing through the platforms has already expanded more than four-fold over the past few years, rising from Rs 0.8 lakh crore in FY23 to Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY26. The figure stood at Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY24 and Rs 2.3 lakh crore in FY25.

The growth has been accompanied by a sharp increase in participation across the ecosystem. The number of operational TReDS platforms rose from three in FY23 to five in FY26.

Seller registrations increased from 52,086 in FY23 to 2.18 lakh in FY26, while buyer registrations climbed from 3,628 to 18,791 during the same period.

By August 2026, seller registrations had reached nearly 2.96 lakh and buyer registrations stood at 24,643.

According to the report, about 96 per cent of the invoice value uploaded on TReDS platforms received financing in FY26, reflecting strong appetite among banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financiers for buyer-approved receivables.

The average ticket size of financed invoices during the year was around Rs 21.8 lakh.

Despite the rapid expansion, TReDS penetration remains low. CareEdge noted that platform-level seller registrations account for only around 0.3 per cent of the combined 9.88 crore registrations under the Udyam and Udyam Assist platforms as of October 2026.

The report highlighted that the Economic Survey 2025-26 estimated around Rs 8.1 lakh crore remains tied up in delayed payments to MSMEs.

Financing worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore through TReDS in FY26 was equivalent to nearly 43 per cent of this estimated delayed-payment stock, the report noted.