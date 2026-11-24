MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (IANS) Internal factionalism within the Kerala unit of the Congress party has deepened following sharp public remarks by Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan against party colleagues, alongside senior leader Shashi Tharoor's renewed call for the appointment of a new party president.

Unnithan, known for his outspoken style, has directed his criticism at Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, accusing them of orchestrating a social media campaign against him. While avoiding naming Mamkootathil directly, Unnithan dropped clear references to the young legislator, alleging that he had come out in defence of his political mentor.

Dismissing suggestions that Parambil belongs to the 'A' group once led by late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Unnithan remarked that such a claim would be the "eighth wonder of the world."

He further questioned the credentials of leaders invoking Oommen Chandy's political legacy, alleging that several of them had deserted the veteran leader during his difficult periods, and challenged his critics to disprove his claims, offering to quit public life if they succeeded.

The confrontation has revived memories of the bitter factional battles in the state Congress during the early 2000s, when Unnithan broke away from the K. Karunakaran camp to align with the A.K. Antony-Oommen Chandy faction, emerging as a vocal critic of Karunakaran and his son K. Muraleedharan.

After gaining prominence in the media and appearing in several Malayalam films, Unnithan achieved his breakthrough electoral victory from Kasaragod in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and retained the seat in 2024.

Responding to Unnithan's remarks, Oommen Chandy's son, Chandy Oommen, acknowledged Unnithan's support for his father but noted that others had also stood by him in their own ways.

"Unnithan was vociferous and was seen in the public domain, while others would have done it in their own style," he said.

State Tourism Minister P.C. Vishnunath came to Parambil's defence, stating that he had known him since their college days and noting that Parambil rose through the ranks through hard work, winning twice as an MLA before being elected to the Lok Sabha. Parambil, meanwhile, maintained that his track record is well known and said he is not in the habit of making statements against fellow leaders.

Adding a fresh dimension to the internal churn, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that while the Cabinet meets weekly to deliberate on governance matters, he has been advocating for some time the appointment of a new party president.

In the larger interest of both the government and the organisation, Tharoor said, the party and the administration must move forward in the same direction.

With organisational control, leadership dynamics, and the internal balance of power increasingly playing out in the public domain, the latest exchanges indicate that the infighting within the state Congress remains far from resolved.