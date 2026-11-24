MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 24 (IANS) Four people, including two students aged 18 and 19, have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud in which Rs 9.02 lakh was transferred from the bank accounts of an elderly resident of Gujarat using unauthorised APK files, police said on Tuesday.

The Surat City Cyber Crime Branch traced the money trail to three accounts held with IndusInd Bank in Morena after examining bank records and complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

The police said the accused allegedly provided access to bank accounts and mobile phones linked to them to absconding associates in exchange for commissions.

According to the police, Rs 9,02,802 was transferred through multiple UPI transactions from two bank accounts belonging to the elderly man between August 31 and September 9, without his knowledge or consent.

Of this, Rs 5,92,800 was debited from his Bank of Baroda account and Rs 3,10,002 from his Bank of India account. The victim later checked his mobile phone and found four unknown APK files installed on it.

The police suspect that the files were used to gain access to his phone or banking applications and carry out the fraudulent transactions.

A case was registered at the Surat Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as amended in 2008.

During the investigation, police examined bank records and NCCRP data and found that six transactions linked to the complaint, involving Rs 2.38 lakh, had been credited to three IndusInd Bank accounts.

This led investigators to Morena, where four people were arrested following a technical investigation conducted by a team led by Police Inspector N R Patel.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Mathur (18), Prashant Sharma (19), Banwari Rathod (27) and Avadhesh Gurjar (30), all residents of Morena district.

The investigation revealed that Rahul and Prashant, both students pursuing Class 12, allegedly handed over mobile phones linked to their bank accounts to absconding associates for two and three hours, respectively.

Rahul reportedly received Rs 5,000, while Prashant received Rs 2,000 as commission for facilitating access to their accounts.

Police said Rahul had opened a savings account in his own name and provided the account and his mobile phone to the absconding accused for two hours.

Prashant allegedly followed a similar arrangement, allowing an absconding associate to use his phone and access his bank account for three hours.

Banwari, who works at a Common Service Centre (CSC), allegedly opened an IndusInd Bank account in the name of an acquaintance and registered his own mobile number against it.

He is accused of handing over his phone for three days to Avadhesh and an absconding associate in return for a promised commission of Rs 10,000.

Avadhesh allegedly coordinated with his absconding brother, contacted Banwari and arranged access to the bank account and mobile phone.

"The phone was subsequently handed over to his brother, who used the account to transfer proceeds of cyber fraud," they added.

Further examination of the three IndusInd Bank accounts revealed 21 credit transactions amounting to Rs 3,16,170.

Of these, six transactions worth Rs 2.38 lakh were linked to the complaint. The NCCRP portal also showed two complaints against Rahul's account - one from Surat involving Rs 9,02,802 and another from Uttar Pradesh involving Rs 13,000.

The total amount reported in the two complaints was Rs 9,15,802. Police also found cyber fraud-related transactions worth Rs 1,03,996 in the account between January 1, 2025, and September 20.

Two complaints were registered against the IndusInd Bank account allegedly used by Banwari and Avadhesh. These included the latest complaint involving Rs 9,02,800, and a complaint in West Bengal involving Rs 58,970.

The combined amount reported in these complaints was Rs 9,61,770. Transactions worth Rs 1,04,172 were recorded in the account during the same period.

One complaint involving an alleged fraud of Rs 9,02,800 without an OTP was also registered against Prashant's account. Transactions amounting to Rs 1,08,002 were found in the account between January 1, 2025, and September 20 this year.

Police said the alleged modus operandi involved luring people with commissions to open bank accounts in their own names or those of acquaintances and then handing over the mobile phones linked to the accounts.

The accounts were subsequently used by other members of the network to transfer money obtained through cyber fraud.

The Cyber Crime Branch has advised people not to install APK files received through unknown links or messages and not to hand over bank accounts or mobile phones used for banking to others in exchange for commissions.

It has also urged victims of financial cyber fraud to immediately call the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, to improve the chances of freezing the transferred funds.