MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday visited the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and offered prayers.

He also presented Rumala Sahib to Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and extended his warm greetings and wishes to all on the auspicious occasion.

In a message, the Vice-President said the timeless teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji -- of truth, equality, compassion, selfless service and universal brotherhood -- continue to illuminate humanity and inspire us to build a society rooted in peace, harmony and mutual respect.

"May his message of 'Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako and Naam Japo' guide us towards a life of righteousness, dignity and service to humanity," he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In another development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers in Lucknow on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In a message on social media platform X, the Defence Minister said, "On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I was fortunate enough to visit the Gurdwara in Yahiyaganj in Lucknow and bow my head in reverence. This sacred day is a time to remember Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings once again and to strengthen our resolve to put them into practice in our lives."

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu's official residence at Lok Niwas to offer prayers on the eve of Gurpurab.

In a message on X, L-G Sandhu said, "Deeply honoured to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji to @LokNiwasDelhi for the first time, alongside Chief Minister @gupta_rekha Ji, for a Shabad Kirtan Samagam on the eve of Gurpurab."

"The divine rendition of Gurbani and the Prime Minister's gracious presence made this sacred gathering truly memorable. Coming soon after he laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Philippines's Manila, his gesture reflects a deep respect for Sikh heritage and its enduring legacy," he added.

"Inspired by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless message of sewa, equality and 'sarbat da bhala', and guided by 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', the Samagam reaffirmed our shared commitment to a #ViksitBharat," Sandhu said.