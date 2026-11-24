MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) Two workers lost their lives, and another was critically injured after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line while installing a tent for a wedding ceremony in Bakhri town late Monday night.

A fourth worker sustained minor injuries and was discharged after receiving first aid.

The incident occurred on Sugga Road in Ward No. 26 of the Bakhri Municipal Council area, where preparations were underway for a wedding scheduled for November 26.

According to an official, workers from Lovely Tent House were installing tents and arranging lighting for the ceremony.

While working on an iron ladder, four workers accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-tension electricity line. They suffered electric shocks, triggering panic at the site.

With the help of residents, all four workers were rushed to the Bakhri Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Doctors declared two of them dead on arrival, while one seriously injured worker was referred to Begusarai for advanced treatment.

The fourth worker, who suffered minor injuries, was discharged after receiving medical attention.

The deceased have been identified as Sajjan Kumar (40), son of Ratan Yadav and a resident of Ward No. 24 in Bakhri town, and Saurabh Kumar (30), son of Umesh Mahto, a resident of Karkauli village under Bakhri police station.

The incident triggered anger among residents, who accused the electricity department of negligence.

They alleged that the 11,000-volt power line passing over Sugga Road hangs dangerously low, reportedly at a height of only 11 to 12 feet above the ground near the accident site.

Residents claimed that they had repeatedly complained to the electricity department about the low-hanging wire and requested that it be raised, but no corrective action was taken.

They also pointed out that the power line poses a recurring threat during public gatherings and local events, including wedding ceremonies and the annual Kali Mela.

The deaths have plunged the families of the workers into grief.

Residents have demanded an inquiry into the circumstances of the accident and accountability for the alleged negligence of the electricity department officials.

The incident has once again raised concerns over electrical safety and the maintenance of overhead high-tension lines in residential areas.