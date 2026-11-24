On 23 November 2026, FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave an exclusive interview to ARISE News in Abuja in which he was asked directly whether Nigeria could host a FIFA World Cup. His answer:“Today, no.” He cited inadequate infrastructure as the reason, adding:“The key to hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the airports, transportation, and this is where best practice is needed.”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), who was appointed in 2022 by then FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura as a member of the FIFA Task Force for Infrastructure Development in Africa and subsequently founded African Collaborations Group (ACG) ( ) to address the continent's sport infrastructure gap, responded:

“President Infantino is right. Nigeria is not ready to host a FIFA World Cup today. But the problem is not Nigeria. The problem is the model. For decades, Africa has built standalone, football-only stadiums that sit empty 340 days a year, burdening public budgets instead of contributing to the economy. That model has failed everywhere it has been tried. What Nigeria needs - what every African country needs - is not another standalone, football-only stadium. It is an integrated sport and entertainment district designed to generate revenue and create jobs 365 days a year.”

The FIFA Task Force was created to support FIFA President Gianni Infantino's goal of accelerating FIFA-standard sport infrastructure across the continent. Building on that experience, Pompigne-Mognard founded ACG to originate bankable sport and entertainment district projects - moving beyond single-venue models towards mixed-use, revenue-generating and financially sustainable district ecosystems.

“The reason stadiums fail financially in Africa is simple: a football-only stadium is used approximately 25 days a year. For the remaining 340 days, it sits empty - generating no revenue, no jobs, and no economic activity, while the government continues to pay for its maintenance, security and debt service. That is the result of decades of building standalone, football-only stadiums with no plan for what happens after the tournament ends. When President Infantino says the infrastructure is not there, this is why. The infrastructure was never designed to sustain itself.”

“Our model, the Victory District, solves this in two ways. First, the stadium itself is designed to be multi-sport and multi-purpose from day one - not a football-only venue, but a facility that hosts football, rugby, athletics, concerts, exhibitions and national events, multiplying the number of days it is used. Second, the stadium and indoor arenas are surrounded by 15 to 20 additional asset types that generate revenue every day of the year, turning a public liability into a self-sustaining economic engine. A Victory District is an integrated, masterplanned sport and entertainment district that may include: a FIFA-standard football stadium, indoor arenas for basketball, volleyball and combat sports, aquatics centres, athletics tracks, tennis complexes, rugby pitches, gymnastics facilities, esports arenas, concert and live entertainment venues, conference and exhibition centres, hotels and hospitality, retail and food and beverage, co-working and office space, sports medicine and rehabilitation clinics, athlete academies and high-performance training centres, media and broadcast production facilities, fan zones and public plazas, residential components, and cultural and creative economy hubs.”

“Consider the difference. A football-only stadium hosts a match once every two weeks during the season. Between matches, it sits empty. Now make that same stadium multi-sport and multi-purpose: it hosts football on Saturday, rugby the following weekend, an athletics meeting midweek, a concert on Friday, a national ceremony the week after. The stadium alone goes from 25 days of use to over 100. Then surround it with a district. The indoor arena hosts basketball on Tuesday and boxing on Thursday. The conference centre runs a business summit on Wednesday. The athlete academy trains young talent every day. The hotel is full all week because there is always something happening. The retail and restaurants serve every audience. The broadcast facility produces content daily. Nothing is ever idle. Every asset is a revenue stream, and a Victory District generates dozens of them simultaneously - from ticketing, hospitality, leasing, media rights, sponsorship, food and beverage, housing, office space, and facility hire to athlete development and sports medicine. No single asset depends on a single sport or a single event.”

“This is how sport infrastructure becomes financially sustainable. The revenue from the district's commercial, hospitality, entertainment and residential components pays for the infrastructure that sport alone could never justify. The stadium becomes the anchor of an ecosystem, not an isolated venue waiting for the next match. Governments do not need to subsidise it. Investors earn returns. Jobs are permanent, not temporary. And the community gains a destination that works every day, not a monument that works 25 days a year.”

Pompigne-Mognard's vision is supported by a landmark report published this month by the World Bank, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), titled“Unlocking the Potential of Sport in Africa.” The report concluded that Africa's sport economy represents less than 1% of the continent's GDP, compared with 2.5% in Europe, and that standalone stadiums built for tournaments deliver temporary jobs, localised returns, and a high risk of underutilisation. Its recommendation: integrated infrastructure connecting sport with tourism, hospitality, media, and entertainment, delivered through public-private partnerships, with legacy planning from day one.

Paulo J. Cruz, CEO of ACG, who joined from DAMAC Group, the Middle East's largest private developer (USD 9.8 billion in sales in 2025), said:

“The infrastructure gap President Infantino described is not a funding problem. It is a structuring problem. The money exists - in development finance institutions, in pension funds, in sovereign wealth funds, in private capital markets. What has been missing is a bankable project model that turns sport infrastructure into a revenue-generating asset rather than a public liability. That is what the Victory District does. It is designed from day one to be financed, built, operated and sustained without permanent government subsidies, because the district's own revenue streams cover the investment.”

“There is another dimension that makes the model even more powerful. Many African governments are actively developing creative economy strategies - investing in music, film, fashion, digital content, performing arts. These creative industries need two things: venues to produce content, and venues to perform it. A Victory District can provide both. The studios, the production facilities, the rehearsal spaces, and the co-working hubs are where content is created. The stadiums, the arenas, the concert halls, and the conference centres are where that content is performed in front of audiences. Each side gives the other what it needs. The creative industries fill the district with content that drives ticket sales, media revenue, and foot traffic. The district gives the creative industries the infrastructure they have never had. One plus one makes three.”

“When you combine sport infrastructure with creative economy infrastructure in a single district, you are no longer building a stadium or an arena. You are building an economic engine that serves athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and audiences simultaneously - with more assets, more revenue streams, and more reasons for people to come every single day.”

“And all of these assets share one common component: people. A Victory District is not just infrastructure. It is a place where communities gather, where young athletes train, where artists perform, where entrepreneurs work, where families spend their weekends. The social impact is embedded in the model itself - jobs, skills development, youth engagement, cultural expression, public health through sport - not because it is mandated by a government programme, but because a district that serves its community every day is a district that generates revenue every day. The commercial logic and the social impact are the same thing.”

“Nigeria has the resources, the passion, and the will - President Infantino said so himself. What it needs is the right model and the right partners to structure the investment. ACG exists to provide exactly that.”

ACG is currently in discussions with six African governments at presidential or ministerial level. Its 29-member Advisory Board includes Fatma Samoura, former Secretary General of FIFA, and Paulo Gomes, former Executive Director of the World Bank. A separate 17-member Research and Impact Advisory Panel, comprising scholars from Princeton, Johns Hopkins, Ohio State, the University of Illinois, and other leading institutions worldwide, including two UNESCO Chair holders, independently reviews every feasibility study before it reaches investors or development finance institutions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Collaborations Group (ACG).

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About African Collaborations Group (ACG):

African Collaborations Group (ACG) ( ) is the leading strategic project origination and collaboration platform focused on the industrialisation of sport in Africa through the origination of bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems. By convening governments, private-sector partners, development finance institutions, sport and entertainment stakeholders, and academic institutions, ACG creates structured pathways that transform concepts into investable and deliverable district projects across the continent.