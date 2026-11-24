Discover simple ginger chutney making tips to get the perfect balance of spice, tanginess and sweetness. Learn how to prepare flavourful homemade chutney for idli, dosa and other South Indian dishes.

Morning cooking is a big challenge for many working people. You might not have time to grind fresh chutney daily and end up depending on outside food. This ginger chutney is a blessing for those busy days. It helps digestion and stays fresh for a long time without spoiling easily.



Oil

Coriander seeds

Urad dal

Chana dal

Cumin seeds

Ginger

Garlic

Dry red chillies

Tamarind

Salt

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Asafoetida powder (Hing) Jaggery

Peel the ginger skin and chop it into small pieces. Heat a little oil in a pan. Fry coriander seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and cumin seeds once the oil is hot. Add the chopped ginger, garlic, dry red chillies, tamarind, and salt to it. Keep the stove on low flame. Fry everything well until the raw ginger smell goes away.

Let the fried ingredients cool down well. Grind them into a thick chutney in a mixer. Heat oil in another pan. Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add the ground ginger paste, asafoetida powder, and jaggery. Sauté on a low flame for 7 to 8 minutes until the chutney thickens and oil separates.

You must let the chutney cool down completely first. Then store it in a dry glass jar or an airtight container. Avoid using a wet spoon when you take it out. This keeps the chutney fresh for a long time. You can make it once and use it for weeks or even up to two months. It reduces your morning cooking stress greatly. You can mix it with hot rice and a little ghee or sesame oil to eat.

This chutney makes a great side dish for breakfast and dinner items like idli, dosa, and chapati. We do not add moisture-rich vegetables like onions or tomatoes here. We fry it well on low heat and temper it in oil, so it does not spoil easily. It cures digestion issues. It gives soothing relief for cold and cough problems and boosts immunity.

Disclaimer: We wrote this article based on information from the public domain and experts we contacted. Please consult your family doctor or health practitioner before you follow anything mentioned here.