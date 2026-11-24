MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Away from the badminton courts, police personnel representing states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces from across the country took a closer look at Ahmedabad's history and architecture during a Heritage Walk organised on Tuesday morning as part of the 3rd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27.

The walk was organised for players and officers participating in the tournament being held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura.

The initiative offered participants an opportunity to explore the city's historic landmarks, architectural heritage and cultural traditions alongside their sporting engagements.

Police personnel from different parts of the country enthusiastically participated in the walk, which provided a break from the competitive badminton matches and introduced them to Ahmedabad's historical and cultural identity.

Ahmedabad, recognised as India's first UNESCO World Heritage City in 2017, is known for its historic walled city, traditional neighbourhoods, intricately carved wooden houses, pols, temples, mosques and other heritage structures.

The historic city was founded by Sultan Ahmad Shah I in 1411 and was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2017. Its heritage includes traditional residential neighbourhoods known as 'pols', wooden havelis, intricately designed religious structures and historic public spaces.

The walled city, situated on the eastern bank of the Sabarmati River, reflects architectural influences and cultural traditions that have evolved over several centuries, according to UNESCO.

The Heritage Walk was part of the six-day national-level police sporting event, which began on November 19 and concluded on November 24.

Organised by Gujarat Police, the tournament brought together 1,152 players representing 38 teams from 24 states, four Union Territories and 10 Central Police Organisations.

Participants included personnel from forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force.

The tournament featured competitions in badminton and table tennis and was aimed at promoting sporting participation, physical fitness and camaraderie among police personnel from different parts of the country.

The walk was among the activities organised alongside the national sporting event, which brought together police personnel across ranks and organisations on a common platform.