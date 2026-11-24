AI Spending, Higher Borrowing Costs to Drive Global Growth In 2027
(MENAFN) Massive investments in artificial intelligence and rising borrowing expenses are expected to become major forces shaping the global economy in 2027, according to economic outlooks published by several leading international banks.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and ING anticipate that investors will increasingly focus on the financing costs of AI infrastructure and the speed at which companies can convert their investments into sustainable profits.
Following energy market disruptions in the Middle East and monetary tightening by central banks this year, global economic growth is projected to reach 2.8% in 2027 as energy prices gradually ease.
Global nominal spending on artificial intelligence is forecast to increase from $1.1 trillion in 2026 to $1.8 trillion next year.
Goldman Sachs estimates that cheaper energy and expanding AI investments could contribute 0.4 percentage points to global economic growth and 0.6 percentage points to US output after adjusting for measurement errors.
However, several factors could undermine this outlook, including renewed energy disruptions linked to the war with Iran, sharp increases in government bond yields amid substantial fiscal deficits, and capacity limitations across semiconductor supply chains.
JPMorgan Asset Management expects the five largest US technology companies to invest more than $1 trillion in AI infrastructure over the next two years as markets increasingly prioritize commercial returns from artificial intelligence.
The bank also expects bond investors to play a greater role in determining companies' access to financing and borrowing costs, particularly as heavy infrastructure spending pushes technology firms' cash flows into negative territory.
Meanwhile, European stock markets could benefit from productivity improvements driven by AI adoption and Germany's fiscal expansion.
Morgan Stanley Research estimates that global investment in AI and related infrastructure will reach $1.7 trillion by 2027.
The firm also projects that the S&P 500 could advance approximately 15% over the next 12 months to reach 8,700 points, supported by greater political clarity following US midterm elections and a more predictable Federal Reserve policy direction.
The outlook cautioned that increasing financing costs could place additional pressure on companies with weaker financial positions, while major technology businesses with substantial cash flows are expected to maintain an advantage.
ING's global economic assessment anticipates that easing tensions in the Middle East will bring Brent crude prices down to an average of $77 per barrel in 2027, helping reduce inflationary pressures.
Nevertheless, the major banks identified France's projected budget deficit of 5.5% ahead of the 2027 elections as a significant concern for eurozone bond markets.
Goldman Sachs reported that the yield difference between French and German 10-year government bonds had widened to approximately 150 basis points. ING warned that an increase beyond 200 basis points could create additional pressure on heavily indebted eurozone economies, including Italy.
The institutions cautioned that bond investors are becoming less tolerant of fiscal deterioration as governments face growing expenses related to defense, infrastructure and debt servicing.
Regarding monetary policy, major central banks are expected to maintain cautious positions through early 2027 before potentially shifting toward lower interest rates later in the year.
Goldman Sachs anticipates further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank toward the end of 2027, followed by reductions, particularly in the US. It projects that three Fed cuts could bring rates down to between 3.25% and 3.5% by 2028.
ING expects the Federal Reserve to maintain its position following an anticipated rate increase in December this year, before gradually reducing borrowing costs to 4% by the end of 2028.
Both Goldman Sachs and ING expect the ECB to pause further increases next year following a final rate hike in December, citing subdued economic growth and wage pressures. They anticipate reductions bringing its rate to 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2027.
The Bank of England is also expected to raise interest rates to 4.25% in February 2027 as higher household energy costs push inflation above 4%.
Following the expected increase, ING forecasts a rate reduction in November 2027, while Goldman Sachs expects monetary easing to be postponed until 2028.
In Japan, the Bank of Japan is projected to continue gradually normalizing monetary policy after achieving its 2% inflation target, with anticipated increases in December and March bringing interest rates to a range of 1.75% to 2%.
Meanwhile, China's central bank is expected to maintain a moderate monetary policy approach and reduce interest rates around mid-2027 in response to weak domestic demand and continued contraction in the property sector.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and ING anticipate that investors will increasingly focus on the financing costs of AI infrastructure and the speed at which companies can convert their investments into sustainable profits.
Following energy market disruptions in the Middle East and monetary tightening by central banks this year, global economic growth is projected to reach 2.8% in 2027 as energy prices gradually ease.
Global nominal spending on artificial intelligence is forecast to increase from $1.1 trillion in 2026 to $1.8 trillion next year.
Goldman Sachs estimates that cheaper energy and expanding AI investments could contribute 0.4 percentage points to global economic growth and 0.6 percentage points to US output after adjusting for measurement errors.
However, several factors could undermine this outlook, including renewed energy disruptions linked to the war with Iran, sharp increases in government bond yields amid substantial fiscal deficits, and capacity limitations across semiconductor supply chains.
JPMorgan Asset Management expects the five largest US technology companies to invest more than $1 trillion in AI infrastructure over the next two years as markets increasingly prioritize commercial returns from artificial intelligence.
The bank also expects bond investors to play a greater role in determining companies' access to financing and borrowing costs, particularly as heavy infrastructure spending pushes technology firms' cash flows into negative territory.
Meanwhile, European stock markets could benefit from productivity improvements driven by AI adoption and Germany's fiscal expansion.
Morgan Stanley Research estimates that global investment in AI and related infrastructure will reach $1.7 trillion by 2027.
The firm also projects that the S&P 500 could advance approximately 15% over the next 12 months to reach 8,700 points, supported by greater political clarity following US midterm elections and a more predictable Federal Reserve policy direction.
The outlook cautioned that increasing financing costs could place additional pressure on companies with weaker financial positions, while major technology businesses with substantial cash flows are expected to maintain an advantage.
ING's global economic assessment anticipates that easing tensions in the Middle East will bring Brent crude prices down to an average of $77 per barrel in 2027, helping reduce inflationary pressures.
Nevertheless, the major banks identified France's projected budget deficit of 5.5% ahead of the 2027 elections as a significant concern for eurozone bond markets.
Goldman Sachs reported that the yield difference between French and German 10-year government bonds had widened to approximately 150 basis points. ING warned that an increase beyond 200 basis points could create additional pressure on heavily indebted eurozone economies, including Italy.
The institutions cautioned that bond investors are becoming less tolerant of fiscal deterioration as governments face growing expenses related to defense, infrastructure and debt servicing.
Regarding monetary policy, major central banks are expected to maintain cautious positions through early 2027 before potentially shifting toward lower interest rates later in the year.
Goldman Sachs anticipates further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank toward the end of 2027, followed by reductions, particularly in the US. It projects that three Fed cuts could bring rates down to between 3.25% and 3.5% by 2028.
ING expects the Federal Reserve to maintain its position following an anticipated rate increase in December this year, before gradually reducing borrowing costs to 4% by the end of 2028.
Both Goldman Sachs and ING expect the ECB to pause further increases next year following a final rate hike in December, citing subdued economic growth and wage pressures. They anticipate reductions bringing its rate to 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2027.
The Bank of England is also expected to raise interest rates to 4.25% in February 2027 as higher household energy costs push inflation above 4%.
Following the expected increase, ING forecasts a rate reduction in November 2027, while Goldman Sachs expects monetary easing to be postponed until 2028.
In Japan, the Bank of Japan is projected to continue gradually normalizing monetary policy after achieving its 2% inflation target, with anticipated increases in December and March bringing interest rates to a range of 1.75% to 2%.
Meanwhile, China's central bank is expected to maintain a moderate monetary policy approach and reduce interest rates around mid-2027 in response to weak domestic demand and continued contraction in the property sector.
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