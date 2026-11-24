Australia Deal Sets 5 Percent Global Revenue Fines for Big Tech
(MENAFN) Australia is poised to pass sweeping online safety legislation that could cost technology giants billions of dollars in fines if they fail to shield users from harmful content.
A deal between the governing Labor Party and the Greens would expose firms including Google, TikTok and Meta to penalties of up to 5% of their global revenue for violating new digital duty of care rules, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Tuesday.
That ceiling marks a steep escalation from the government's initial plan, which capped fines at A$109.2 million ($72.3 million) per breach.
The agreement gives the bill the parliamentary backing it needs to become law. The legislation would also give Australians the right to take digital platforms to court over online harm.
Under the proposed rules, technology companies would have to act to prevent cyberbullying, misogyny and content that promotes eating disorders among children. Platforms would also have to safeguard adult users against threats of violence, stalking and the nonconsensual sharing of intimate images.
Australians aged 16 and over would gain the option to switch off algorithm-driven feeds and see only content from accounts they follow.
Communications Minister Anika Wells confirmed the deal after talks with the Greens.
The opposition coalition has rejected the bill, citing concerns over freedom of speech.
The measure follows Australia's landmark ban on social media access for children under 16, extending the government's oversight of global technology companies.
A deal between the governing Labor Party and the Greens would expose firms including Google, TikTok and Meta to penalties of up to 5% of their global revenue for violating new digital duty of care rules, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Tuesday.
That ceiling marks a steep escalation from the government's initial plan, which capped fines at A$109.2 million ($72.3 million) per breach.
The agreement gives the bill the parliamentary backing it needs to become law. The legislation would also give Australians the right to take digital platforms to court over online harm.
Under the proposed rules, technology companies would have to act to prevent cyberbullying, misogyny and content that promotes eating disorders among children. Platforms would also have to safeguard adult users against threats of violence, stalking and the nonconsensual sharing of intimate images.
Australians aged 16 and over would gain the option to switch off algorithm-driven feeds and see only content from accounts they follow.
Communications Minister Anika Wells confirmed the deal after talks with the Greens.
The opposition coalition has rejected the bill, citing concerns over freedom of speech.
The measure follows Australia's landmark ban on social media access for children under 16, extending the government's oversight of global technology companies.
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