EU Corporate Profit Share Falls for Fourth Consecutive Year In 2025
(MENAFN) The share of profits earned by non-financial businesses across the European Union declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, falling to 39.8%, according to official figures released Tuesday.
Data from Eurostat showed a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared with the 40.1% recorded in 2024.
The indicator has followed a downward trajectory since reaching 42.0% in 2021, slipping to 41.7% in 2022 and 41.5% in 2023 before falling below the 40% threshold in 2024.
Historical figures showed that the profit share stood at 40.7% in 2005 before climbing to a peak of 42.1% in 2007. It subsequently declined to a record low of 39.5% in 2012.
The measure represents the proportion of business value added allocated to capital rather than labor. A lower percentage can indicate reduced profitability or a greater share of economic output going toward labor costs.
Among EU member states, Ireland recorded the highest corporate profit share in 2025 at 74.9%, followed by Malta at 55.2% and Romania at 51.8%.
Eurostat explained that Ireland's particularly high figure reflects the substantial presence of foreign-owned multinational companies operating with capital-intensive business models.
Meanwhile, France registered the lowest profit share at 32.2%, followed by Slovenia at 33.2% and Portugal at 34.2%.
Data from Eurostat showed a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared with the 40.1% recorded in 2024.
The indicator has followed a downward trajectory since reaching 42.0% in 2021, slipping to 41.7% in 2022 and 41.5% in 2023 before falling below the 40% threshold in 2024.
Historical figures showed that the profit share stood at 40.7% in 2005 before climbing to a peak of 42.1% in 2007. It subsequently declined to a record low of 39.5% in 2012.
The measure represents the proportion of business value added allocated to capital rather than labor. A lower percentage can indicate reduced profitability or a greater share of economic output going toward labor costs.
Among EU member states, Ireland recorded the highest corporate profit share in 2025 at 74.9%, followed by Malta at 55.2% and Romania at 51.8%.
Eurostat explained that Ireland's particularly high figure reflects the substantial presence of foreign-owned multinational companies operating with capital-intensive business models.
Meanwhile, France registered the lowest profit share at 32.2%, followed by Slovenia at 33.2% and Portugal at 34.2%.
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