Colombia Car Bomb Injures Dozens Near Government Headquarters
(MENAFN) A car bomb detonated near the headquarters of Colombia's Meta Department government in Villavicencio, leaving dozens injured and causing extensive damage to nearby buildings, authorities said Tuesday.
The explosion occurred late Monday at the government complex in the city's central park, damaging the headquarters and surrounding properties. Several building facades were destroyed by the force of the blast.
Dozens of people sustained injuries, including five security guards stationed at the government headquarters. No deaths had been reported by Tuesday morning.
President Abelardo de la Espriella denounced the attack in a statement posted on X, the US-based social media platform, confirming that no fatalities had been recorded so far.
“Thanks be to God, so far there are no reported fatalities in the terrorist attack perpetrated in Villavicencio,” he wrote, warning that those behind the bombing would face accountability.
In an earlier statement, de la Espriella confirmed that explosives had been used in the attack on the Meta government complex. He also accused drug-trafficking organizations of attempting to intimidate his administration.
“There will be no dialogue with narcoterrorism under this government,” he declared, pledging to mobilize the full capabilities of the security forces to track down those responsible.
Meta Governor Rafaela Cortes said she was working alongside the army and police to coordinate emergency operations and strengthen security, according to local newspaper El Espectador.
“Our priority is to prevent further attacks, protect the lives of our people and clarify what happened,” she said, stressing that the government's response would be “firm, immediate and decisive.”
Police authorities announced plans to mobilize operational teams, investigators and intelligence personnel to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Meanwhile, the Ombudsman's Office strongly condemned the bombing, warning that explosives used in populated urban areas pose a serious danger to civilians. The office also called for enhanced measures to protect the public.
The explosion occurred late Monday at the government complex in the city's central park, damaging the headquarters and surrounding properties. Several building facades were destroyed by the force of the blast.
Dozens of people sustained injuries, including five security guards stationed at the government headquarters. No deaths had been reported by Tuesday morning.
President Abelardo de la Espriella denounced the attack in a statement posted on X, the US-based social media platform, confirming that no fatalities had been recorded so far.
“Thanks be to God, so far there are no reported fatalities in the terrorist attack perpetrated in Villavicencio,” he wrote, warning that those behind the bombing would face accountability.
In an earlier statement, de la Espriella confirmed that explosives had been used in the attack on the Meta government complex. He also accused drug-trafficking organizations of attempting to intimidate his administration.
“There will be no dialogue with narcoterrorism under this government,” he declared, pledging to mobilize the full capabilities of the security forces to track down those responsible.
Meta Governor Rafaela Cortes said she was working alongside the army and police to coordinate emergency operations and strengthen security, according to local newspaper El Espectador.
“Our priority is to prevent further attacks, protect the lives of our people and clarify what happened,” she said, stressing that the government's response would be “firm, immediate and decisive.”
Police authorities announced plans to mobilize operational teams, investigators and intelligence personnel to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Meanwhile, the Ombudsman's Office strongly condemned the bombing, warning that explosives used in populated urban areas pose a serious danger to civilians. The office also called for enhanced measures to protect the public.
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