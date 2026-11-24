Suspected Chinese Spies Target Former US Officials Through Fake Firms
(MENAFN) Suspected Chinese intelligence agents have established a network of fraudulent consulting companies and advertised job opportunities in an effort to obtain confidential government information from current and former US officials, according to reports Monday.
An investigation involving interviews with 12 individuals approached by the suspected operatives, alongside an examination of questionable websites, uncovered what appears to be a wider espionage operation targeting former federal employees, journalists and trade advisers.
The suspected agents reportedly used professional networking platforms, including LinkedIn, to approach individuals with potentially valuable government knowledge through job offers designed to appear legitimate.
The FBI confiscated 13 websites associated with suspected fraudulent consulting businesses in June. Subsequent investigations uncovered more than 100 additional domains displaying similar characteristics, according to Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg,” Lesser said.
He called on US authorities to accelerate efforts to dismantle suspicious online networks, describing the website seizures as “necessary but not sufficient.”
Former government officials warned that federal employees dismissed during the Trump administration could be especially susceptible to such approaches. They noted that many departed without sufficient guidance on identifying foreign intelligence recruitment attempts or adequate safeguards against espionage efforts.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed that the bureau was continuing its investigations and taking authorized measures to address the threat, adding that certain operations might not be disclosed publicly.
The spokesperson also highlighted ongoing efforts to educate the public and raise awareness through outreach initiatives.
Beijing rejected the accusations, with a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington criticizing what it described as attempts to discredit China through the “so-called ‘Chinese spy’ narrative.”
An investigation involving interviews with 12 individuals approached by the suspected operatives, alongside an examination of questionable websites, uncovered what appears to be a wider espionage operation targeting former federal employees, journalists and trade advisers.
The suspected agents reportedly used professional networking platforms, including LinkedIn, to approach individuals with potentially valuable government knowledge through job offers designed to appear legitimate.
The FBI confiscated 13 websites associated with suspected fraudulent consulting businesses in June. Subsequent investigations uncovered more than 100 additional domains displaying similar characteristics, according to Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
“Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg,” Lesser said.
He called on US authorities to accelerate efforts to dismantle suspicious online networks, describing the website seizures as “necessary but not sufficient.”
Former government officials warned that federal employees dismissed during the Trump administration could be especially susceptible to such approaches. They noted that many departed without sufficient guidance on identifying foreign intelligence recruitment attempts or adequate safeguards against espionage efforts.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed that the bureau was continuing its investigations and taking authorized measures to address the threat, adding that certain operations might not be disclosed publicly.
The spokesperson also highlighted ongoing efforts to educate the public and raise awareness through outreach initiatives.
Beijing rejected the accusations, with a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington criticizing what it described as attempts to discredit China through the “so-called ‘Chinese spy’ narrative.”
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