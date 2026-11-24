Gold Surges Above USD3,600 as Tech Recovery Calms Markets
(MENAFN) Gold held firmly above $3,600 an ounce on Tuesday, preserving its recent recovery as renewed strength in technology stocks eased selling pressure across precious metals markets.
Spot gold traded nearly unchanged at $3,631 per ounce at 0526 GMT, extending its stabilization after touching a 14-month low toward the end of last week.
A broader recovery in global equities, led by artificial intelligence and technology companies following Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive, helped restore investor confidence and reduce market volatility.
The previous selloff in technology shares had intensified downward pressure on gold, prompting investors to liquidate precious metal holdings to raise cash and meet margin requirements.
Attention has now shifted to Wednesday's release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, which could offer fresh clues about the central bank's upcoming interest rate decisions.
Interest rate futures suggest a 95% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will deliver a 25-basis-point rate increase at its December meeting. The remaining market expectations reflect the possibility of a more aggressive 50-basis-point hike.
Higher interest rates typically weigh on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal, which generates no yield for investors.
Spot gold traded nearly unchanged at $3,631 per ounce at 0526 GMT, extending its stabilization after touching a 14-month low toward the end of last week.
A broader recovery in global equities, led by artificial intelligence and technology companies following Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive, helped restore investor confidence and reduce market volatility.
The previous selloff in technology shares had intensified downward pressure on gold, prompting investors to liquidate precious metal holdings to raise cash and meet margin requirements.
Attention has now shifted to Wednesday's release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, which could offer fresh clues about the central bank's upcoming interest rate decisions.
Interest rate futures suggest a 95% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will deliver a 25-basis-point rate increase at its December meeting. The remaining market expectations reflect the possibility of a more aggressive 50-basis-point hike.
Higher interest rates typically weigh on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal, which generates no yield for investors.
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