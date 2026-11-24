China Extends US Export Restrictions Suspension Until January 2027
(MENAFN) China announced Tuesday that it would prolong the suspension of certain export restrictions on dual-use goods destined for the United States by another two months, reflecting efforts to ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
In a notice, China's Ministry of Commerce said the suspension of the second paragraph of Announcement No. 46 of 2024 would remain effective from Nov. 28, 2026, until Jan. 27, 2027. The document was dated Monday and released the following day.
The original measures, introduced in December 2024 amid growing disputes over semiconductor exports, generally prohibited the issuance of export licenses for shipments to the US involving dual-use products containing gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials.
Dual-use goods encompass products and technologies that can serve both civilian and military purposes.
The latest extension comes as Washington and Beijing seek to preserve a tariff truce initially agreed upon during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025.
In a related development, Trump told CNBC on Monday that China could place an additional order for 250 Boeing aircraft, potentially doubling its previous purchase commitment.
Separately, China's Commerce Ministry called on the European Union Tuesday to comply with World Trade Organization regulations regarding its planned provisional safeguard measures on imported hybrid vehicles, scheduled to take effect Dec. 1.
Beijing also reserved the right to initiate dispute settlement proceedings and seek trade compensation over the proposed European measures.
In a notice, China's Ministry of Commerce said the suspension of the second paragraph of Announcement No. 46 of 2024 would remain effective from Nov. 28, 2026, until Jan. 27, 2027. The document was dated Monday and released the following day.
The original measures, introduced in December 2024 amid growing disputes over semiconductor exports, generally prohibited the issuance of export licenses for shipments to the US involving dual-use products containing gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials.
Dual-use goods encompass products and technologies that can serve both civilian and military purposes.
The latest extension comes as Washington and Beijing seek to preserve a tariff truce initially agreed upon during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025.
In a related development, Trump told CNBC on Monday that China could place an additional order for 250 Boeing aircraft, potentially doubling its previous purchase commitment.
Separately, China's Commerce Ministry called on the European Union Tuesday to comply with World Trade Organization regulations regarding its planned provisional safeguard measures on imported hybrid vehicles, scheduled to take effect Dec. 1.
Beijing also reserved the right to initiate dispute settlement proceedings and seek trade compensation over the proposed European measures.
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