MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Woodside Energy's Louisiana LNG project in the US is 32% complete and on budget, with first LNG targeted for 2029, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

The three-train plant has a total capacity of 16.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). As of September 30, 2026, Train 1 was 41% complete, Train 2 was 27% and Train 3 was 22%.

Woodside said the project introduces a large new source of LNG supply and adds an Atlantic basin position to its portfolio. It is expected to contribute about $1.1 billion per year in adjusted operating cash flow from 2032 (Woodside share).

Woodside will contract about 8 Mtpa from the project into its global LNG portfolio. Offtakers include Williams (about 1.5 Mtpa), Uniper (1 Mtpa), and QatarEnergy (3 Mtpa). The company's assumptions are based on a 70% Woodside interest in the project holding company after a total 30% selldown.

Louisiana LNG, formerly known as Driftwood LNG, is located near Lake Charles in the US state of Louisiana. Woodside acquired the project through its purchase of US company Tellurian in 2024 and took the final investment decision in 2025. Infrastructure investor Stonepeak holds 40% of the project's infrastructure company, and Williams holds 80% of the pipeline company and 10% of the project holding company. Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.