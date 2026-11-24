MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and European exchange group Euronext have discussed the modernization of commodity exchange operations, improvements to electronic trading systems, and the introduction of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The meeting took place at Euronext's headquarters in Paris on November 23 between Batyr Volsahatov, Chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), and Jakub Michalik, Chief Policy Officer and member of Euronext's Executive Committee.

The Turkmen side presented SCRMET's activities and its role in developing the country's foreign trade, outlining priority areas for modernizing the exchange's infrastructure.

The discussions focused on improving electronic trading systems, increasing the transparency of exchange operations and introducing modern digital solutions, including artificial intelligence. The parties also exchanged views on the organization of commodity markets, trading in commodity futures and options, and approaches to managing price risks.

European practices in regulating derivatives markets were another focus of the meeting, the report noted.

Established in 1994, SCRMET is Turkmenistan's main organized commodity marketplace and one of the key institutions facilitating the country's foreign trade. It brings together domestic producers, exporters and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, during which a range of export-oriented goods are offered, and transactions are concluded.

The exchange's trading portfolio includes petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, among other commodities.

In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, SCRMET publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on its platform. These quotations provide information on traded commodities, their values, and the markets involved, offering an indication of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade. They also provide a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting changes in Turkmenistan's export offering and highlighting the industries that dominate its exchange-based trade.