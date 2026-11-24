

Final stage of the transformation completed at the end of 2026: exit from the loss-making French telecommunications framework contract and resizing of the French organization

Refocused scope, structurally more profitable, already delivering a significantly improved performance: revenue up 3.0% over nine months, adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9% in the first half of 2026

Lessons learned: business portfolio management driven by the contract life cycle, with early exit from activities reaching the end of their cycle and priority given to margin over volume Financial component: capital increase of €6.6 million gross with preferential subscription rights (the terms of which are set out in a separate press release), and amendment of the Group's bank credit lines with deferred maturities, to accelerate development in growth sectors

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chief Executive Officer of Solutions30, stated:“2026 marks the completion of the transformation we began three years ago. We chose a refocused scope of business going forward, better positioned and structurally more profitable. We have also drawn the lessons from it, and we now manage our portfolio with discipline and selectivity, anticipating more effectively the different phases of the life cycle of our contracts. This new scope is already growing by 3% over nine months and generating an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9%, close to the Group's historical standards. The capital increase we are launching, in which we will take part personally, gives us the means to complete our transformation and accelerate our redeployment in Energy and Technology.”

Solutions30 SE (“Solutions30” or the“Group”) will present on November 24, 2026 at 12:00 noon (CET), during a strategic webinar, the completion of its transformation, the performance of its new scope and its development priorities from 2027 onward.

2026: the final stage of the transformation

Since 2024, Solutions30 has been refocusing its portfolio on the activities and markets offering the best growth and profitability prospects. Following the disposal of the telecommunications business in Spain, the exit from the United Kingdom, the turnaround in Italy and the diversification of Poland into Energy, 2026 marks the final stage with the exit from a major telecommunications framework contract in France. That contract, which represented €117 million of revenue in 2025, i.e. 38% of French business and 13% of Group revenue, was Solutions30's main source of losses. Field operations ceased in September 2026 and the resizing of the related structures will be completed by the end of the year. In parallel, the Group has repositioned its customer base in Germany, from weakened FiberCos toward incumbent operators, and several roll-out projects are coming to an end in the Benelux region, in particular the digital meter programs in Flanders and the Netherlands. Since 2024, around €70 million of costs and losses related to this transformation have been financed from the Group's own resources.

A refocused scope already growing and close to the Group's profitability standards

Over the first nine months of 2026, the refocused scope, which includes all the activities the Group will continue from 2027 onward, generated revenue of €474.8 million, up 3.0%, with growth in each of the four geographic segments in the third quarter. International operations account for 84% of this figure. In the first half of 2026, its adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 9.9%, with breakeven net income, while the exiting scope (which includes the activities the Group is discontinuing at the end of 2026) posted adjusted EBITDA of -€16.2 million and a total negative pre-tax impact of €23.5 million. The refocusing alone therefore raises the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin by more than 5 points. Anticipated profitability improvements in 2027 are thus based less on the assumption of a broad-based recovery than on the completion of the exit from loss-making scopes, with the rest of the portfolio already posting margin levels close to the Group's standards.

2027 and beyond: a more favorable mix and structurally improved profitability

From 2027, the Group anticipates, on an indicative basis, revenue of around €650 million, against €892.4 million in 2025, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin close to 9%. The Benelux region, with a margin of 11.2% in the first half of 2026, will remain its profitability base and will account for approximately 46% of business. France, refocused on Energy and Technology, will represent revenue of around €120 million, against €305 million in 2025.

The Group is presenting an indicative trajectory: elimination of loss-making activities by the end of 2026, restored profitability, positive free cash flow and slight growth in 2027, stronger growth from 2028, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 12% together with net income of 2% to 2.5% of revenue by 2030.

Lessons learned: more disciplined portfolio management

The transformation is leading the Group to manage its portfolio with greater discipline. Each activity is now monitored across the four phases of its life cycle, from launch to decline, with the exit prepared before margins come under pressure, whereas the French framework contract was retained until it became loss-making. Two further principles complete this approach: selectivity, which places margin before volume when taking on contracts, and continued investment in growth markets, including through targeted acquisitions, after more than thirty transactions completed up to 2023 representing approximately €350 million of acquired revenue. The objective is a more consistent margin trajectory through the cycles.

Growth drivers in Energy and Technology

The Group's operating model remains unchanged: enabling large clients to deploy, install and maintain new technologies on a large scale, under recurring, multi-site contracts. Connectivity would remain the first market with 62% of revenue in 2029, ahead of Energy, the main growth driver at 23%, and Technology at 16%. The Group will roll out its high-potential activities, in particular in the energy sector, which are already operated successfully in some countries. It has also identified nine business lines representing significant potential, foremost among them low- and medium-voltage power grids, already deployed in five countries, data center services, battery energy storage, railway infrastructure and satellite internet.

Simplified governance and a leaner central structure

The Group will also simplify its governance and streamline its central structure. It is considering replacing the current dual governance structure, comprising a Supervisory Board and a Management Board, with a single board of directors combining strategic direction and oversight, and transferring the listing of the share to Euronext Growth, a framework more proportionate to the size of the Group and with lower listing costs. Both projects will be submitted to the approval of the shareholders' general meeting. In parallel, operational responsibility will be fully devolved to the countries and the central structure refocused on its core functions, with strengthened control and reporting.

Financing the new cycle: a strengthened financial structure

As part of this new stage of development for the Group, and in collaboration with its long-standing banking partners, the objective has been to strengthen the Group's financial structure by combining a capital increase with an amendment of the bank credit lines with deferred maturities, in order to accelerate development in the most promising sectors:



A strengthening of the Group's equity through a capital increase of €6.6 million with preferential subscription rights, to which members of the Management Board, of the Supervisory Board and of the country management teams have committed to subscribe for approximately €0.7 million. The funds raised will be used to complete the transformation and to strengthen the Group's Energy activities, in particular in France. The detailed terms of the transaction are set out in a separate press release published today. An amendment of the Group's bank credit lines with deferred maturities. As a reminder, the Group's gross bank debt stood at €113.4 million as of June 30, 2026, and net bank debt stood at €67.1 million after deducting cash of €46.3 million. The 2026 maturity of €11.8 million has been deferred to the 2028 to 2030 financial years (€2.4 million in November 2028, then €4.7 million in 2029 and in 2030).

Strategic webinar: November 24, 2026, at 12:00 noon

Solutions30 invites its shareholders, investors, and analysts to a strategic webinar on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 12:00 noon (CET), hosted by the Group's management team.

Registration is open via the following link:

The replay and the presentation will subsequently be available at, in the Investors section.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 10,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484 - code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small |

CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

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